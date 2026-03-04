The Cashtag Awards celebrate the people and products shaping the future of trading and investing.

Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, is excited to announce the highly anticipated 2026 Cashtag Awards Presented by Polymarket.

Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform, enables users to trade on real-world event outcomes and tap into crowd-sourced probabilities. The 2026 Awards will be hosted on May 4 at the New York Stock Exchange, and will celebrate the individuals, products, and platforms shaping the future of digital finance and trading.

“The Cashtag Awards are about the people building where finance and information intersect,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “We’re excited to partner with Stocktwits to recognize the creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are making markets faster, more transparent, and more reflective of what people actually believe.”

Award winners will be selected by the passionate Stocktwits community of more than 10 million registered users, with a panel of industry leaders serving as tiebreakers. Voting will open in March and run through April. Winners will be recognized during a ceremony at the 2026 Cashtag Awards Presented by Polymarket at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, featuring entertainment from acclaimed comedian Nathan Macintosh. The event will celebrate excellence across financial content, market analysis, and retail investing, underscoring Stocktwits’ role as the premier platform for real-time market conversations.

The 2026 Cashtag Awards are supported by:

● ZenaTech, a technology company combining AI-autonomous drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), quantum computing, and enterprise SaaS solutions to support mission-critical operations in defense, government, and commercial markets.

● Tradier, a cloud-based brokerage and API provider enabling stocks, options, and futures trading through flexible technology designed for active traders, developers, and modern fintech platforms.

● Voyager, a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space.

● TradrETFs, the pioneer of single-stock ETFs in the U.S., with over $2.5 billion of assets under management. Tradr ETFs is currently the fastest-growing provider in the category. Tradr’s leveraged strategies empower investors to access amplified exposure to individual stocks and ETFs in a transparent, exchange-traded structure.

● FintechTV, a first-of-its-kind global media platform bringing the latest news and perspectives in finance, blockchain, AI, and sustainability investing. FINTECH.TV and TakingStock broadcast from its marquee studio on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

“NYSE is a storytelling powerhouse, and the Cashtag Awards are a perfect match for that energy,” said Joe Benarroch, Head of Media Partnerships, Content and Distribution at the NYSE. “We’re excited to team up with Stocktwits and Polymarket to celebrate the creators and communities redefining how millions follow, shape, and engage with the markets.”

“What makes the Cashtag Awards special is that they’re powered by the voice of the community,” said Howard Lindzon, Founder and CEO of Stocktwits. “We’re excited to recognize the people and platforms pushing digital finance forward and to bring that celebration to the iconic stage of the New York Stock Exchange with Polymarket.”

The award categories for the 2026 Cashtag Awards include:

● Cashtag of the Year

● Best New ETF

● Crypto Creator of the Year

● Financial Creator of the Year

● Trade of the Year

● Story Stock of the Year

● Stocktwits Community Member Of The Year

● Cashtag Legend Award

● Best Retail IR Team

● Best Market Innovation

For more information about the 2026 Cashtag Awards and to purchase tickets, please visit https://cashtag.stocktwits.com/.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, visit stocktwits.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market where traders forecast the outcomes of future events and win when they are right. By responding instantly to breaking news and new information, market prices provide a real-time signal of how likely events are to occur. Media outlets, institutions, and individual users look to these forecasts for insight into developing stories and what may lie ahead. From politics and global events to business and pop culture, billions of dollars in predictions have been placed on the platform to date.

About New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, is where icons and disruptors come to build on their success and shape the future. The NYSE is the world’s largest and most trusted equities exchange, the leading ETF exchange and the world’s most deterministic trading technology. The NYSE is capitalism at its best, the belief that free and fair markets offer every individual the chance to benefit from success.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Contact:

Erin Courtney

ecourtney@stocktwits.com