Monster has outperformed Coca-Cola and Celsius over the past year.

Monster Beverage has outperformed the broader market and major companies like Apple, Tesla, and Coca-Cola over the past two decades.

A $1,000 investment in Monster would have grown to about $1.04 million, compared with roughly $8,748 in the S&P 500.

Monster’s Q2 2026 sales jumped 20.2% to $2.54 billion, while international revenue surged 34.6%.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) has quietly delivered one of the greatest wealth-compounding runs in market history. Since 2004, shares have surged more than 111,000%, a stretch of gains so extreme that a modest $1,000 stake is now worth more than $1 million.

The bigger question for investors now is whether Monster can maintain its stellar rally. Its latest results showed that its growth engine remains strong; however, the stock also trades at a substantial premium to traditional beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO).

Monster Beverage’s Long-Term Returns Crush The Market

That kind of return has far outperformed the broader market, beating major companies like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) and leaving Coca-Cola (KO) far behind over the long term. More than two decades later, the energy drink company is still growing sales in the double digits.

Monster Beverage has also massively outperformed the S&P 500 over the period. A $1,000 investment in Monster would have grown to around $1.04 million, compared with about $8,748 in the S&P 500, with annualized returns of roughly 37% and 10.4%, respectively.

Monster Displays Strong Q2 Sales And Profit Growth

Monster Beverage began as Hansen Natural, a juice company in California, before shifting to energy drinks in the early 2000s as demand for functional beverages grew. The move helped Monster expand from a small player into a global brand with about 40% of the U.S. energy drink market, alongside Red Bull. Its stock has undergone several splits, including a 2-for-1 split this month, while Coca-Cola became a minority investor in 2014, helping Monster expand its products through Coca-Cola’s global distribution network.

Monster Beverage had a strong fiscal second quarter (Q2) 2026, with revenue up 20.2% from last year to $2.54 billion and net income rising 19.6% to $584.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.60. Its core energy drink business grew 21.6% to $2.36 billion, while international sales climbed 34.6% to $1.16 billion, making up about 46% of total revenue.

Monster also gained market share in Europe, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. The company’s sales grew 23.3% to $4.89 billion in the first half of 2026, marking its fifth straight quarter of double-digit sales growth. The strong results have helped lift the stock more than 55% over the past year.

Wall Street Divided On Monster’s Next Move

After Monster Beverage’s Q2 results earlier this month, Wall Street had mixed views, with analysts divided on whether the stock’s decline was a buying opportunity or a sign that its valuation was too high.

Morgan Stanley said the decline in Monster shares following the earnings appeared excessive, particularly because the company’s Q2 performance reinforced its longer-term growth outlook. The firm described the selloff as “unfair” and said the market’s response was “too pessimistic.”

Morgan Stanley kept its Overweight rating and $110 price target for Monster, saying the recent drop could be a good chance for investors to buy the stock. The firm expects further gains if Monster continues to grow. MNST shares are up 1% this month.

Deutsche Bank also raised its price target for Monster to $100 from $98 but kept a ‘Hold’ rating. The firm said Monster’s revenue performance surpassed a demanding benchmark during the quarter and remained strong into July. However, Deutsche Bank believes the company’s current valuation could make it harder for the stock to deliver a major boost.

Stock 1-Year Performance Forward P/E MNST 55.7% 38.8X KO 34.8% 26.8X CELH -43% 22.1X

Coca-Cola is still a key comparison for Monster because the companies have a close business relationship but different growth rates. Coca-Cola is up more than 33% in 2026, ahead of Monster’s roughly 27% gain. But over the past year, Monster has done better, rising more than 55% compared with Coca-Cola’s nearly 35%, mirroring the continued strength of the energy-drink market versus traditional soft drinks.

MNST Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ at the time of writing.

A user had said last week, “buy and never sell this and you’ll be happy.”

Another user said, “stock is literally a goldmine.”

According to Koyfin data, Monster Beverage is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 38.8, while Coca-Cola and Celsius are trading at multiples of 26.8 and 22.1, respectively.

Monster remains a strong company, but its premium valuation leaves investors watching aluminum costs, tariffs and weakness in its alcohol business. The long-term growth story remains intact as energy drinks gain popularity.

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