Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ on SPY and QQQ.

Investors monitor Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s “zero leakage” strategy against Iran and rising long-term borrowing costs.

Consumer confidence and new-home sales are due Tuesday, followed by PCE inflation, GDP and Nvidia earnings Wednesday, with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech looming Friday.

Nvidia retail traders remain bullish on the chipmaker ahead of Wednesday’s earnings.

U.S. stock futures were marginally higher early Tuesday after the selloff in the previous session. Investors are treading cautiously ahead of crucial inflation and GDP data, as well as Nvidia’s high-stakes earnings report tomorrow.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington will pursue a “zero leakage” strategy on Iran sanctions, targeting digital assets and trade networks. The administration has dubbed the effort “Operation Economic Outcast,” raising pressure on countries and businesses that continue to facilitate Iranian trade.

Meanwhile, Bessent's push to increase long-duration bond buybacks has drawn criticism from billionaire investor and his former mentor, Stanley Druckenmiller. He labeled it a policy mistake, saying it was more like an attempt to suppress long-term borrowing costs than to manage liquidity.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures rose 0.5%, S&P 500 futures and Russell 2000 futures were up 0.2%, and Dow futures gained 0.1%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has remained ‘bearish.’

Nvidia Leads Tech Rebound

Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose nearly 1% in early premarket trade, on track to snap its 7-day decline ahead of its Wednesday earnings report. Over 70% of Stocktwits polled retail investors still anticipate a “beat and raise.”

Semiconductor names including AMD, Broadcom, Micron and SanDisk also rebounded in early premarket trade.

Alibaba (BABA) extended losses in early premarket trade after reportedly completing a $10.2 billion follow-on share offering. CEO Eddie Wu and Chairman Joseph Tsai bought more than 1 million shares combined overnight.

Meta Platforms (META): Meta is reportedly preparing to launch a consumer AI agent called Hatch within weeks and is targeting October for its next AI model.

Alphabet (GOOGL): YouTube Premium is getting more expensive for subscribers across Europe and Asia, with some plans increasing by nearly 17%.

AI Infrastructure Stocks Draw Fresh Attention

Gorilla Technology (GRRR): Shares cracked nearly 10% in early premarket trade even after raising its 2026 revenue guidance above $200 million and issuing an aggressive FY27 sales target of $450M–$500M.

Nebius (NBIS): The AI cloud operator closed an upsized $5.75 billion convertible senior notes offering to fund data center expansion and GPU procurement.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) rose over 2% in early premarket trade after agreeing to acquire power-management firm Claros for up to $232.8 million to advance its data center power architecture.

Trending Stocks

Tesla (TSLA): The EV maker remains on the retail radar after raising the U.S. price of its Cybertruck Premium AWD by $5,000 amid a sales slump.

SpaceX (SPCX): Regulatory filings disclosed that President Donald Trump acquired a stake in the company. Meanwhile, Elon Musk said SpaceX and Nvidia are developing a space-optimized Vera Rubin NVL72 system for orbital AI computing, with the first launch targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares rose 5% in early premarket trade after disclosures that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acquired shares in late July. She also disclosed a new position in chipmaker Intel (INTC).

ImmunityBio (IBRX): Extended a multi-day decline despite its founder teasing new clinical trials utilizing radioisotopes targeting cancer cells.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS): The biotech remains a retail favorite ahead of a key acute myeloid leukemia trial readout, with traders watching whether the stock can challenge the roughly $15.45-$15.88 resistance zone.

AeroVironment (AVAV): The defense-drone maker is in focus after announcing plans to invest $100 million in a new unified campus in Southern California.

Bitcoin Clears $80,000 As Crypto Risk Appetite Returns

Bitcoin surged past $80,000 on Tuesday as renewed inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs and improving risk appetite extended the cryptocurrency’s recent rally. Keep an eye on Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN), Bitmine (BMNR), and Hyperliquid (PURR), among others.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Broadcom (AVGO), Starbucks (SBUX), WeRide (WRD), and GameStop (GME).

What Else To Watch Tuesday

On the economic front, investors will be watching for the release of new home sales and consumer confidence data.

On the earnings front, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX), Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Zoom Communications Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class A (ZM), Intuit Inc (INTU), and Semtech Corp. (SMTC) are among those reporting today.

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