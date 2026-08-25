Navitas will acquire Claros, Inc., expanding its AI data center power capabilities.

Claros’ technology brings power delivery closer to AI chips, helping improve efficiency and power density.

The deal is expected to more than double Navitas’ 2030 addressable market to over $8 billion, the company said.

Navitas expects the acquisition to accelerate growth from 2028-29 while keeping its existing path to profitability unchanged.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp.’s shares rose more than 6% in early trading Tuesday after the company announced a major deal aimed at expanding its capabilities in the fast-growing data center equipment market.

Navitas has agreed to acquire power management technology firm Claros in a deal valued at up to about $232.8 million. The consideration includes $216 million in cash and stock at closing, while the remainder will be paid in stock based on the achievement of certain milestones.

Founded in February last year, Claros develops vertical power delivery (VPD) and integrated voltage regulator (IVR) technology for next-generation AI data centers. The acquisition would expand the company’s AI infrastructure offerings from the power grid to AI processors by adding technology that can directly power high-performance chips.

Navitas said it would more than double its 2030 serviceable addressable market to over $8 billion and accelerate revenue growth and margin expansion. The deal is expected to close before year-end, subject to customary closing conditions.

Deal Rationale

The company said the technology addresses a growing challenge for AI infrastructure: delivering thousands of amps to increasingly power-hungry processors at extremely high speeds.

Traditional voltage regulators distribute power across circuit boards, creating losses and limiting how much power can reach advanced AI chips. Claros’ technology moves power conversion closer to the processor, reducing the distance power needs to travel and potentially improving efficiency and power density.

“This acquisition … significantly expands our addressable market,” Navitas CEO Chris Allexandre said, adding that the combination would help the company “break the AI infrastructure power wall.”

Retail View On NVTS

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVTS dipped but remained in the ‘bearish’ zone on Tuesday, even as the ticker broke into the top five trending tickers at the time of writing.

“$NVTS acquisition makes them a prime target for being acquired themselves. I think it will eventually be Intel with their big foundry,” said a trader.

Navitas has recently drawn investor attention as a high-leverage bet on the AI data-center power boom, with its GaN/SiC chips and Nvidia-linked 800V power architecture aimed at solving AI’s growing power-efficiency and thermal challenges.

NVTS stock is up 71% year to date, as of its last close.

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