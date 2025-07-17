A forged wheel JV and ₹24,500 crore order pipeline add to long-term visibility, according to Front Wave Research.

Titagarh Rail Systems is gaining traction amid strong infrastructure tailwinds and fresh technical momentum.

SEBI-registered firm Front Wave Research called the stock a “new momentum buy,” citing both multi-timeframe strength and long-term growth triggers across its rail and metro segments.

The analyst pointed to a ₹200 crore promoter infusion via warrants at ₹945, viewing it as a sign of “strong management confidence.”

The company is also expanding production capacity with 40 acres of new land aimed at ramping up coach manufacturing for the Vande Bharat and metro segments.

Front Wave highlighted that the metro coach production scale-up has already begun, with first deliveries completed in Bengaluru.

It also flagged that a forged wheel plant joint venture is underway, with Phase 1 expected to be completed by April 2026.

Titagarh currently holds a ₹11,200 crore standalone order book and ₹13,300 crore in JV orders, which the analyst said provides “long-term visibility.”

The delayed Vande Bharat sleeper coach project is expected to start deliveries in 2026.

On the trade setup, Front Wave Research issued a momentum call with an entry at ₹952, a target of ₹1,247 (up 31%), and a stop-loss at ₹812.

The analyst described the trend as “strong across all timeframes,” driven by the combination of technical strength, infrastructure megacycle, and capacity-led growth.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Titagarh’s stock has declined 14.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<