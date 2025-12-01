Acutaas Chemicals to Senores Pharma: Top 5 Stocks For Short Term Profit Potential
With Nifty holding steady above 26,000, technical experts say some stocks will see strong gains. Accordingly, 5 stocks including Acutaas Chemicals and Senores Pharmaceuticals are recommended for short-term profits.
These stocks will give a helping hand
You can buy this at this price
Buy Acutaas Chemicals near ₹1,837 with a target of ₹1,985 and a stop-loss at ₹1,777. Experts note its strong chart pattern in the specialty chemicals sector.
Profitable stocks
Senores Pharma, Latent View, Zaggle, and Dr. Agarwal’s are also tipped for short-term gains. Each has specific buy prices, targets, and stop-loss levels based on technicals.
