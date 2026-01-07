The company stated that it will perform flight testing of the fuel tank aboard its Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle.

The company stated that an additive-manufactured fuel tank reduces production timelines and enables the use of complex geometries that can improve performance in demanding conditions in space environments.

Momentus added that the tank produced in partnership with Velo3D could not be made using traditional manufacturing methods.

The company added that it plans to use this technology to serve new markets as a qualified supplier for space-rated fuel tanks, which are otherwise expensive and have long lead times.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares soared over 80% in Monday’s opening trade after the company announced that it had developed an additive-manufactured fuel tank.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Momentus stated that it had partnered with Velo3D Inc. (VELO), a company focused on advanced metal additive manufacturing technology.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the MNTS stock trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while users were ‘bearish’ about the VELO stock. Momentus is a San Jose, California-based company that offers commercial in-space transportation and infrastructure services.

Flight Testing

Momentus stated that it will perform flight testing of the fuel tank aboard its Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle.

“Additive manufacturing opens new possibilities for spacecraft design and production, and this successful demonstration paves the way for broader adoption across our future missions,” said Momentus CEO John Rood.

The company stated that an additive-manufactured fuel tank reduces production timelines and enables the use of complex geometries that can improve performance in demanding conditions in space environments.

Momentus added that the tank produced in partnership with Velo3D could not be made using traditional manufacturing methods. The firm plans to use this technology to serve new markets as a qualified supplier for space-rated fuel tanks, which are otherwise expensive and have long lead times.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

One bullish user on Stocktwits stated that the fuel tank announcement from Momentus is a “trust upgrade.”

Another optimistic user suggested investors hold on to the stock till it hits $15. MNTS stock was hovering near $10 at the time of writing.

MNTS stock is up 102% year-to-date, while VELO stock is up 30%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<