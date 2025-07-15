The analyst has highlighted four midcap names showing bullish patterns with strong volume and RSI support.

Several midcap stocks are flashing bullish technical setups, with breakouts backed by volume and strong momentum indicators.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Kumar Taparia has identified HEG, DMCC, PPL Pharma, and Precision Wires as stocks to watch based on recent price action and RSI strength.

HEG

Taparia noted the stock has bounced off an upward trendline and broken out with a bullish candle on above-average volume.

He expects HEG to climb to ₹650 within a year. The stock can be bought at the current market price (CMP) and on dips to ₹510. Exit on a close below ₹490.

DMCC

According to Taparia, DMCC has broken out from a consolidation zone at lower levels with supporting volume.

He recommends buying at the current market price (CMP) and at ₹260 on declines, targeting ₹290–₹305 and ₹340 over 6–9 months. Traders can maintain a stop loss at ₹248 on a closing basis.

PPL Pharma

The analyst pointed to a cup-and-handle breakout at lower levels, backed by rising volume and RSI strength.

PPL Pharma can be accumulated at CMP and around ₹200, aiming for ₹225, ₹240, and ₹250 over 6 months, with a stop-loss of ₹197.

Precision Wires

Taparia described Precision Wires as a “superb breakout” with strong volumes.

He sees entry points at CMP ₹196 and declines to ₹180, with targets of ₹220 and ₹260 over the next year. Stop-loss: ₹172.

