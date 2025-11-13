The site, called Fairwater Atlanta, officially began operations in October and represents a new generation of datacenters purpose-built for large-scale AI development.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday launched a new artificial intelligence datacenter in Atlanta, marking the company’s latest step in building a national network of interconnected facilities designed to function as one massive “AI superfactory.”

Connected AI Powerhouses

The Atlanta hub is the second in Microsoft’s Fairwater family, following a similar facility in Wisconsin. Unlike conventional data centers that operate independently, Fairwater sites are linked through a dedicated high-speed network, allowing them to collaborate on massive AI workloads.

The new network links multiple Fairwater sites across the U.S. through a purpose-built fiber system capable of transferring vast amounts of data at high speed. Together, these facilities can train complex AI models by coordinating computation across hundreds of thousands of GPUs and millions of CPU cores.

These clusters will support projects from OpenAI, Microsoft’s own AI Superintelligence Team, and its Copilot product line.

Design Features

Fairwater Atlanta features new rack architectures optimized for throughput, Nvidia’s GB200 systems using Blackwell GPUs, and a two-story structure that increases GPU density while minimizing delays.

“This is about building a distributed network that can act as a virtual supercomputer for tackling the world’s biggest challenges in ways that you just could not do in a single facility.” -Alistair Speirs, General Manager, Microsoft

Its advanced cooling system utilizes a closed-loop design that consumes nearly zero water, thereby improving sustainability and efficiency. Microsoft has also developed an AI Wide Area Network (AI WAN) to connect its growing number of Fairwater sites.

MSFT stock has gained over 19% in the last 12 months.

