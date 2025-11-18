The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it has launched market investigations into Microsoft and Amazon’s cloud computing services to assess whether they should be designated as gatekeepers.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) cloud services, Azure and Amazon Web Services, have come under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) scanner for potential curbs.

In addition to this, the Commission is also trying to assess if DMA is “effective in addressing practices that limit competitiveness or are unfair in the cloud sector.”

Microsoft and Amazon shares were down by more than 1% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around both companies trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

