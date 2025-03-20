user
user

Microchip Stock Falls On $1.35B Convertible Stock Offering, Retail's Feeling Bearish

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay for the cost of capped call transactions and repay existing debt.

Microchip Stock Falls On $1.35B Convertible Stock Offering, Retail's Feeling Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) fell more than 2.3% during the after-hours trading session on Wednesday after the company announced a convertible stock offering plan.

The semiconductor manufacturing company announced plans to offer $1.35 billion of convertible stock, with the option of an additional offering of $135 million to cover for over-allotments.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay for the cost of capped call transactions, which limit share dilution. It also intends to use a portion of these proceeds to repay existing debt, including outstanding notes.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it would slash its workforce by nearly 9%, impacting 2,000 employees, as it battles excess inventory and slowing demand from car manufacturers.

The chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Its inventory levels surged to 266 days, twice as much as its target range of 130 to 150 days.

It also issued weak guidance, depressing investor sentiment, but the company’s management highlighted that it is implementing a nine-point efficiency plan.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Microchip stock was in the ‘bearish’ (41/100) territory, with message volume at ‘extremely low’ levels.

MCHP retail sentiment.jpg MCHP sentiment and message volume March 19, 2025, as of  10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from Koyfin shows that Microchip's average price target is $65.82, implying a 21% upside from Wednesday’s closing price.

Brokerages are largely bullish on the company – of the 24 calls, 16 either have a ‘Buy’ or a ‘Strong Buy’ recommendation, seven have a ‘Hold’ rating, and one brokerage has a ‘Sell’ suggestion.

Microchip’s stock has declined nearly 5% year-to-date, but its one-year performance is far worse, with a fall of over 37%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Bull Lists 2 Key Fixes Elon Musk Must Make To End The Crisis, But Retail Remains In Panic Mode

Tesla Bull Lists 2 Key Fixes Elon Musk Must Make To End The Crisis, But Retail Remains In Panic Mode

Shopify Stock Rips On Announcing Shift To Nasdaq From NYSE, Retail Sentiment Soars

Shopify Stock Rips On Announcing Shift To Nasdaq From NYSE, Retail Sentiment Soars

Market Recovery Could Be A Long And Bumpy Ride, Says Strategist — But Retail Relishes Fed-Fueled Rally

Market Recovery Could Be A Long And Bumpy Ride, Says Strategist — But Retail Relishes Fed-Fueled Rally

Lululemon Analyst Turns Wary On Guidance Ahead Of Q4 Report: Retail Traders Hold Off On Big Bets

Lululemon Analyst Turns Wary On Guidance Ahead Of Q4 Report: Retail Traders Hold Off On Big Bets

General Mills Stock Dips After Q3 Sales Decline Amid Slowdown In Snacking: Retail Sentiment Sours

General Mills Stock Dips After Q3 Sales Decline Amid Slowdown In Snacking: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Stories

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check NTI

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India shk

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patels captaincy revive Delhi Capitals fortunes? HRD

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patel's captaincy revive Delhi Capitals' fortunes?

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon