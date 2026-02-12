New COO Eyal Rozen is expected to serve as Chief Operating Officer of BlockchAIn Inc, after the closing of the deal.

Prior to joining BlockchAIn LLC, Rozen served as Chief Revenue Officer at Atlas Cloud from March 2025 to January 2026

Signing Day Sports had entered into a Business Combination Agreement with BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure in May last year.

Shares of Signing Day Sports rallied more than 40% on Thursday as it announced a new Chief Operating Officer of One Blockchain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Signing Day Sports had entered into a Business Combination Agreement with BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure in May last year. Under the agreement, Signing Day Sports and BlockchAIn LLC will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of BlockchAIn Inc. The company is planning for the closing of the transaction to take place in March 2026.

New COO Eyal Rozen is expected to serve as Chief Operating Officer of BlockchAIn Inc, after the closing of the deal.

New COO

Eyal Rozen has more than 25 years of experience spanning AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, with a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing global commercial organizations.

Prior to joining BlockchAIn LLC, Rozen served as Chief Revenue Officer at Atlas Cloud from March 2025 to January 2026, where he led global sales, marketing, and enterprise growth strategies. Earlier in his career Rozen held senior leadership roles at Morphisec and Verint, managing large cross-functional teams across sales, marketing, and customer support.

Combining With One Blockchain

The companies had said that the proposed combined company will be a cash-generating, AI-Focused digital infrastructure platform.

SGN previously said that BlockchAIn’s public listing will enable and accelerate future growth, enhance its currency for future acquisitions, and improve access to capital markets. The company believes the proposed business combination positions the combined platform to support long-term demand for AI-driven computing infrastructure, leveraging operating data centers, disciplined operations, and a scalable development roadmap across strategic U.S. markets.

“This proposed transaction represents a fundamental evolution for Signing Day Sports,” Daniel Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports had said at the time. “We are confident that we will be combining with a platform that generates real revenue, produces operating cash flow, and owns critical digital infrastructure designed for the next wave of AI-driven demand.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around SGN trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 89% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

