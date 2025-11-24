The company said that 25 patients have been treated with Temferon as of November 21, and 44% of glioblastoma multiforme patients have reached 18-month survival.

Shares of Genenta Science (GNTA) soared 10% in the pre-market session on Monday after the company announced long-term survival trends from the study of its cell therapy in the treatment of some newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive, fast-growing brain and spinal cord tumor that generally has a poor prognosis with a low median survival rate. Genenta is studying Temferon, an experimental cell therapy, in the patient population.

What Does The Study Show?

The company said that 25 patients have been treated with Temferon as of November 21, and 44% of patients have reached 18-month survival. This marks an increase from April, when the company had announced that 38% of patients had reached 18-month survival.

Median overall survival remains at 17 months, consistent with prior findings, while the two-year survival rate continues to be 29%, the company said, while adding that median overall survival on standards of care is typically 13-15 months with a two-year survival rate of about 14%.

A patient in the study also reached three years of survival following Temferon administration, the company said. Overall, the study also provided early immune observations on Temferon’s behavior within the tumor microenvironment, it added. The observations must now be confirmed in larger, controlled studies.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GNTA jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely low’ levels.

GNTA stock is down by 61% this year and by about 65% over the past 12 months.

