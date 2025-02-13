Marriott Stock Gets Price Target Hikes On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Marriott’s Q4 earnings per share came in at $2.45, beating consensus estimates of $2.39

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. ($MAR) were in the spotlight on Wednesday as the company received analyst price target raises following its strong fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes raised the firm's price target to $308 from $277 with a ‘Hold’ rating, Fly.com reported. According to the analyst, Marriott’s core growth algorithm remains intact for 2025, but the post-earnings stock underperformance was mainly due to the cash return to shareholders guidance slowing down 10% year-over-year, added the report.

Susquehanna also raised the firm's price target to $285 from $255 with a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, Fly.com reported. According to Susquehanna , its formal 2025 RevPar guidance is below the previously projected guidance, noting stocks with persistent "structural gap" in supply and demand over the mid-term, added the report. Marriott projected 2025 RevPAR growth between 2% to 4% and Q1 2025 at 3% and 4%.

Marriott’s Q4 earnings per share came in at $2.45, beating consensus estimates of $2.39, while revenues stood at $6.43 billion, surpassing estimates of $6.4 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

"Marriott achieved excellent results in 2024, as we delivered best-in-class experiences that helped drive strong demand for our industry-leading portfolio of brands,” said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott. “Full year global RevPAR rose 4.3% and, with record gross room additions of over 123,000, net rooms grew 6.8% to over 1.7 million rooms worldwide at year-end.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘bullish’ zone from last week. Message volumes rose to ‘extremely high’ zone from ‘low.’

Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 2.09.57 PM.png MAR sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 12

Marriott’s portfolio has over 9,300 properties across more than 30 brands in 144 countries and territories.

Marriott’ stock is up 4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

