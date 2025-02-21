Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Reportedly Tinkers With Employee Compensation Plan: Retail Bulls Expect ‘Big Bounce’ After 3-Day Drop

The employee stock options, called stock refreshes internally, are offered in addition to base salaries and annual bonuses and account for the bulk of a Meta employee's compensation.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Reportedly Tinkers With Employee Compensation Plan: Retail Bulls Expect ‘Big Bounce’ After 3-Day Drop
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) reportedly cut back on stock options awards to employees amid its rising capex spending plans. Separately, the company confirmed a hike in annual bonuses to staff.

A Financial Times report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the social media giant had reduced its annual distribution of stock awards, which it calls “equity refreshers,” by 10%. The cut reportedly applies to tens of thousands of staff. 

The stock refreshes are offered in addition to base salaries and annual bonuses and account for the bulk of a Meta employee's compensation, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. They can be stacked and vested every three months over four years.

The magnitude of the reduction will reportedly depend on the employees' locations and levels within the organization.

Notwithstanding the cut, Meta still hopes to offer the highest remuneration locally, the report said.

The move comes close on the heels of a 5% global workforce reduction Meta implemented recently, citing subpar performance. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has vouched for efficiency since post-COVID-19 macroeconomic uncertainties hurt its fundamentals in 2022. It has implemented multiple rounds of job cuts.

The recovery in ad spending in 2024 and the efficiency measures have helped Meta outperform expectations. Most recently, the Meta stock was on a record 20-session winning stream, which ended on Friday.

In an 8K filing with the SEC on Thursday, Meta said the company maintains a bonus plan that provides variable cash incentives, payable annually, to reward employees for achievements and results. 

The company said, on Feb. 13 the Compensation, Nominating & Governance Committee of its board approved an increase in the target bonus percentage for all its executive officers, except the CEO, to 200% of their base salaries from 75% previously, beginning with 2025.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Meta stock remained ‘bullish’ (58/100) but the message volume stayed at a ‘normal’ level.

meta-sentiment.png META sentiment and message volume February 21, as of 1:34 am ET | Source: Stocktwits


A retail watcher positioned for a “pretty big bounce” following the three-day sell-off.

The stock ended Thursday’s session down 1.27% at $698.84 but has been up about 19% since the start of year.

Meta hit intraday and closing highs of $740.91 and $736.67, respectively, on Friday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Spirit Airlines To Go Private After Court Approves Restructuring Plan, Retail Expresses Disappointment

Spirit Airlines To Go Private After Court Approves Restructuring Plan, Retail Expresses Disappointment

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Diamondback Energy CEO Steps Down Days Before Q4 Earnings: Retail Takes Notice But Remains Unfazed

Diamondback Energy CEO Steps Down Days Before Q4 Earnings: Retail Takes Notice But Remains Unfazed

Recent Stories

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment dmn

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today iwh

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today

India Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant got summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell RBA

India's Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

BREAKING: 7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch shk

BREAKING: 7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch

Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AUS Preview: Can England capitalise on Australia's injury woes snt

Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AUS Preview: Can England capitalise on Australia's injury woes?

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon