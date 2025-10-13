The analyst said the minister’s backing and Railways tie-up plans mark a broader move toward homegrown mapping tech over global rivals.

Shares of CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapmyIndia, rose 6% on Monday after social-media interactions suggested a potential integration between MapmyIndia’s navigation app Mappls and Zoho’s locally built chat-and-calling app Arattai, as well as recent endorsements from Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In response to a user on X who proposed embedding Mappls into Arattai, MapmyIndia Director Rohan Verma said the company would be “happy to make this happen.”

“For users this would mean super-easy and exact sharing of location’s front doorstep and address details versus other apps where the location pin ends up on the back road or other side of the road and not having the address detail,” Verma wrote on X.

MapMyIndia was also featured in one of Vaishnaw’s recent presentations, where he noted that the slides were created using Zoho Show and maps were sourced from Mappls by MapmyIndia. Verma later thanked the minister for using the product.

On Oct. 11, Vaishnaw again posted about using Mappls, calling it a “must try” and praising its “good features.” The sequence of endorsements fueled expectations of official collaborations and drove a spike in trading volumes.

Government Endorsement Marks A Major Shift Toward Indian Tech

SEBI-registered investment advisor Nidhi Saxena said MapmyIndia’s sharp move was triggered by the Railway Minister’s public praise of its Mappls app and his hint of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Railways.

She called the development “a bigger shift toward Indian tech solutions over global giants like Google Maps.”

Saxena noted that Vaishnaw personally tested Mappls and found it highly accurate and user-friendly, emphasizing its role as an “excellent Indian alternative to Google Maps.” According to her, the government intends to promote indigenous technology and integrate MapmyIndia’s geospatial data into railway systems through the planned MoU.

She added that the tweet triggered massive buying interest as investors saw MapmyIndia as a strategic national asset in geospatial technology with potential access to government contracts across railways, smart cities, highways, logistics and defense.

Why The Government Prefers MapmyIndia

Saxena highlighted that the government’s focus on data sovereignty and self-reliance is driving support for Indian platforms over foreign alternatives.

She said depending on foreign apps for critical infrastructure poses risks to national data security. In contrast, MapmyIndia represents “Indian company + Indian data + Indian infrastructure,” aligning with Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

Potential Impact Of The Railways Partnership

Saxena said a formal agreement with Indian Railways could allow MapmyIndia to provide solutions such as railway asset mapping, train and logistics tracking, passenger information systems, and navigation integration within Railways’ mobile apps.

She added that such partnerships could unlock significant long-term revenue opportunities and government contracts.

Indian Alternatives Gaining Momentum

Saxena said the rise of MapmyIndia reflects a broader trend in which the government actively supports domestic technology champions.

She drew parallels with UPI versus foreign payment platforms, ONDC versus Amazon and Flipkart, and Koo versus Twitter, adding that the message is clear — Indian platforms will get preference in strategic sectors.

Investor Takeaway

Saxena said this news may mark a long-term re-rating for MapmyIndia because of its high entry barriers, government trust and backing, and dominant position in India’s geospatial market. She said the company could scale further into AI, EV, drone navigation and smart-city applications.

Calling the stock’s jump “a strong reminder that companies with strategic relevance, government support and proprietary technology can become long-term wealth creators,” Saxena maintained a ‘Bullish’ view on MapmyIndia.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

CE Info Systems’ stock has risen 11.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<