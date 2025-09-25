The tablets will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility and are indicated for adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 25 kg.

Lupin shares climbed on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave a tentative approval to the company to sell a generic version of an HIV treatment.

The approval is for a 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg tablet that matches Biktarvy, Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster drug widely used in HIV care.

Lupin said the tablets will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility and will be available for adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 25 kgs.

Analyst View

While the approval is tentative and pending patent and exclusivity clearance, SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel said it places Lupin in a strong position to capture a high-value, stable demand market once launch is viable.

Patel highlighted that HIV medicines enjoy consistent demand and are less cyclical compared with other therapies. Patel said a successful entry could boost Lupin’s U.S. revenues and margins, while also strengthening its complex generics pipeline.

He also said that the approval of the Nagpur plant reflects the regulator's confidence in Lupin's manufacturing compliance.

Patel said that challenges remain, such as patent suits, pricing pressure and timing of the launch.

He said the news enhances investor sentiment toward Lupin’s U.S. portfolio. While the immediate earnings contribution may be limited, Patel noted it strengthens the medium-term growth visibility of the company.

Technical Outlook

Patel said Lupin is trading near ₹2,005. He identified support in the ₹1,975–₹1,985 zone and resistance at ₹2,055–₹2,060. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 54, showing neutral momentum.

He added that a decisive breakout above ₹2,060 on strong volumes could open further upside, while a fall below ₹1,975 may lead to downside pressure.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Lupin’s stock has declined 15.6% so far in 2025.

