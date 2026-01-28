Intuitive is now part of 34 global volunteers chosen by the agency to track Artemis II.

Artemis II is slated to launch no earlier than Feb.6.

Intuitive will track the radio waves emitted by the Orion spacecraft during the 10-day journey to gauge its real-time position and velocity.

There are no funds involved in the collaboration.

Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR) rose over 3% after-hours on Monday after the company said that it was selected by space agency NASA to track the Artemis II Mission.

Intuitive is now part of 34 global volunteers chosen by the agency to track the mission around the Moon.

The mission, the first of the Artemis program with crew onboard, is slated to launch no earlier than Feb.6.

How Will Artemis Aid The Mission?

Intuitive said that it will support the mission using its Space Data Network (SDN) and ground station infrastructure. The company will track the radio waves emitted by the Orion spacecraft with four astronauts aboard during the 10-day journey to gauge its real-time position and velocity.

“In partnership with NASA, tracking Artemis II is another opportunity to strengthen and expand our Space Data Network…We look forward to providing resilient, persistent networking for future Artemis campaign missions and our commercial partners,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus.

The company will also submit data to NASA for analysis, helping the agency identify ways to improve future moon and Mars mission support. There are no funds involved in the collaboration, it noted.

Past And Future Artemis Missions

Intuitive previously tracked Artemis 1, a crewless mission under the program to the moon. Intuitive tracked the spacecraft then to more than 270,000 miles from Earth, breaking records.

Artemis 2 is a key part of NASA’s larger Artemis program aimed at taking humans back to the surface of the moon since after the Apollo program in the 20th century.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LUNR stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user termed the stock ‘undervalued.’

Another opined that the company is showing strong growth and demand. “The future here is very large a $100BILLION market cap company in the making,” they wrote.

LUNR stock has fallen 13% over the past 12 months.

