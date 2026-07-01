The video shows the Lucid vehicle navigating most road situations autonomously, while a safety driver remains in the seat and is prepared to take control when needed.

The video highlights progress on the robotaxi partnership between Lucid, Nuro, and Uber that was announced in July 2025.

The first commercial deployment under the Uber-Lucid-Nuro deal is expected later this year in the Bay Area.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Waymo’s autonomous vehicles are no longer available on Uber’s app in the Phoenix area.

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID) gained about 3% on Tuesday after Nuro released a video showing Uber Technologies (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi taking a ride in a Lucid Gravity SUV being developed as a robotaxi, which helped build confidence in the autonomous vehicle deal between the three companies.

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The video, posted by Nuro on X, shows Khosrowshahi and Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s head of autonomous mobility, walking to and riding in a black Lucid Gravity marked with “LUCID | nuro | Uber – Robotaxi Engineering Fleet.” The footage alternates between real-world scenes inside the moving vehicle and Nuro’s simulation technology, demonstrating how the autonomous system handles complex road situations. Though a driver takes the seat and is shown ready to take over as required, the video shows the vehicle handling most road situations on its own.

Uber-Lucid-Nuro Partnership

The video highlights progress on the robotaxi partnership between Lucid, Nuro, and Uber that was announced in July 2025.

Under the deal, Lucid supplies its Gravity electric SUV (with hardware integrated on the production line), Nuro provides its Level 4 autonomous driving system (Nuro Driver), and Uber owns and operates the vehicles through its fleet partners while handling ride-hailing demand. The companies aim to deploy at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles as robotaxis over the coming years, with the first commercial service expected to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area in late 2026, followed by Houston in mid-2027. As part of the agreement, Uber made significant investments in both Lucid and Nuro.

Uber Ends Waymo Partnership in Phoenix

The video comes on the heels of Uber parting ways with Alphabet’s Waymo in Phoenix.

Waymo’s autonomous vehicles are no longer available on Uber’s app in the Phoenix area, ending a nearly three-year pilot partnership that launched in late 2023, TechCrunch reported on Monday. The split occurred quietly in May, with users noticing the absence in recent days, the report added. Uber told the news platform that it is now preparing to launch a separate autonomous vehicle partnership in Phoenix, but did not name the partner.

Waymo vehicles, however, remain available on the Uber app in Austin and Atlanta.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LCID and UBER stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for Uber launching Lucid cars as robotaxis in Phoenix, replacing Waymo.

Another user expressed skepticism around Uber’s autonomous vehicle partnerships, calling it a business model “built on sand.” Uber doesn't develop self-driving tech or vehicle hardware but instead relies on partnerships to deploy robotaxis on its platform.

“The robotaxi seems to be all set, super bullish,” a third user wrote about Lucid.

While LCID shares have fallen by around 40% year-to-date, UBER shares have dropped 12%.

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