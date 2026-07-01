The contracts ​for Firefly and Intuitive ‌Machines ⁠each involve sending another one of their landers to ​the moon.

Firefly Aerospace was awarded $144.2 million for one lunar lander delivery.

Intuitive Machines was awarded $148.3 million for one mission.

Astrobotic was awarded $297.9 million for two lunar lander deliveries.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) and Firefly Aerospace (FLY) saw their shares gain 2% and 1%, respectively, on Tuesday after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded the space companies lunar lander contracts for the Artemis moon base project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The lunar lander contracts include $144.2 million for Firefly Aerospace and $148.3 million for Intuitive Machines, with each company tasked with a single mission. Additionally, Astrobotic received a $297.9 million contract to conduct two separate lander deliveries.

What Is NASA’s Artemis Project?

NASA’s Artemis Moon Base project—officially structured under the Moon Base Program—aims to establish humanity’s first permanent outpost near the lunar South Pole. The initiative is designed to build a sustainable, long-term human presence on the moon.

The project is rolling out in three distinct phases through 2032 and beyond, beginning with intensive robotic scouting and progressing to a semi-permanent crewed settlement spanning hundreds of square miles.

Ultimately, this lunar infrastructure will serve as a critical scientific testing ground and a stepping stone for future crewed missions to Mars.

NASA Artemis Commercial Contracts: Intuitive Machines & Firefly Aerospace

NASA relies on commercial partnerships through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to provide the infrastructure and science required for the Moon Base.

NASA recently awarded Intuitive Machines (LUNR) a $180.4 million contract to deliver a suite of instruments by 2030.

Firefly Aerospace secured that $75 million subcontract from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on May 26, 2026, specifically to build and deliver the four hopping "MoonFall" drones.

LUNR, FLY Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ for both LUNR and FLY while message volumes were between ‘low’ and ‘normal’.

One user highlighted the contract's importance to the commercial space sector.

View this Stocktwits post

LUNR stock gained 41% year-to-date and FLY stock rose 28% during the same period.

Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA), State Street Aerospace and Defense ETF (XAR) and Procure Space ETF (UFO) gained between 16% to 32% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<