Concentrix Corporation, Farmmi, and Hertz Global have declined between 48% and 80% so far in 2026.

Concentrix’s second quarter revenue and earnings fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Morgan Stanley lowered Hertz’s price target to $3.50 from $5 while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly.

Farmmi completed a $3 million share offering, constituting 86.5% of the company’s total outstanding shares.

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), and Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) slumped to 52-week lows on Tuesday as investors reacted to a mix of stock offerings and financial results that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

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At the time of writing, CNXC shares were down more than 15%, FAMI stock fell around 10%, while HTZ stock was trading about 6% lower.

CNXC Q2 Results Miss Street Estimates

Concentrix reported a 1.9% increase in second-quarter (Q2) revenue to $2.46 billion, while earnings came in at $2.63 per share. However, the numbers fell marginally short of Wall Street’s estimates of revenue of $2.47 billion and earnings of $2.63 per share, according to Fiscal.ai data.

The company also issued weaker-than-expected guidance, forecasting third quarter (Q3) earnings of $2.65 to $2.77 per share, below consensus estimates of $2.98 per share. Concentrix’s Q3 revenue is expected in the range of $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion, compared to estimates of $2.52 billion.

Concentrix shares hit an intraday low of $19.12.

Retail sentiment surrounding CNCX on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. The stock has slumped around 48% so far this year.

Morgan Stanley Lowers HTZ’s Price Target

Morgan Stanley lowered Hertz’s price target to $3.50 from $5 while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly on Tuesday. The brokerage also cut its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecasts for 2026 by 40% and for 2027 by 17%, citing higher vehicle depreciation costs.

Separately, Hertz’s unit The Hertz Corp completed a $350 million offering of 6.75% Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030. The initial purchasers also have the option to buy an additional $50 million of the notes within 13 days of issuance.

HTZ shares fell to an intraday low of $2.14.

Retail sentiment for HTZ on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. The stock has crashed more than 58% so far this year.

FAMI Closes $3M Offering

Farmmi completed a $3 million offering on Tuesday. The offering included 12 million Class A ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants priced at $0.25 per share. The pricing, announced on Monday, was at a massive 79% discount to Friday’s closing price. The shares offered represented 86.5% of the company’s outstanding shares, according to Koyfin data.

FAMI shares hit an intraday low of $0.23.

Retail sentiment surrounding FAMI on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. The stock has tanked more than 80% so far this year.

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