The brokerage says rising demand for edge AI chips in robotics, drones, surveillance and autonomous systems could drive the stock higher in the second half of the year.

Rosenblatt sees Ambarella as one of the clearest ways for investors to gain exposure to the fast-growing physical AI market.

The firm says Ambarella’s AI vision processors are well positioned for edge computing applications that require high-performance, low-power processing near the sensor.

Rosenblatt maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, adding that Ambarella’s AI-first chip architecture gives it a competitive advantage as physical AI deployments accelerate.

Shares of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) surged on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities named the edge AI chipmaker as one of its top stock picks for the second half of 2026, citing its strong positioning in the rapidly growing physical AI market.

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Rosenblatt highlighted Ambarella among a select group of technology stocks it believes are well positioned to outperform through year-end.

At the time of writing, AMBA shares were up around 32% and were among the top 10 trending stocks on Stocktwits.

Why Rosenblatt Is Bullish On AMBA

Rosenblatt said Ambarella is well-positioned to outperform in the second half of 2026, driven by its significant exposure to the rapidly expanding physical AI market. The brokerage believes the chipmaker stands to benefit as AI adoption moves beyond data centers and into real-world applications that require intelligent, on-device processing.

“We see AMBA as a Physical AI pure play,” analyst Kevin Cassidy wrote in a report released on Tuesday, according to CNBC.

Rosenblatt reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Ambarella and maintained a $120 price target, reflecting its confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects. The price target implies about 79% upside from Monday’s close.

Edge AI Use Cases Drive Bullish View

The analyst pointed to a range of applications that require high-performance, low-power AI vision processors operating close to the sensor, including surveillance, robotics, industrial automation, drones and autonomous systems.

“Applications such as surveillance, robotics, industrial automation, drones and autonomous systems require high-performance, low-power AI vision processors close to the sensor,” the analyst said, adding, “Ambarella’s algorithm first AI [security operations center] architecture delivers.”

AMBA Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AMBA jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ during the same period.

Over the past seven days, message volume around the stock has surged 1,650%, while the ticker’s watcher base has risen 1.6% in the last 30 days, indicating steady growth of retail interest in the stock.

One retail trader on Stocktwits said they are “loading the boat” on AMBA and buying any dips, adding, “this is a $200+ stock all day; don’t sleep on it.”

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Another retail trader on Stocktwits said, “I want to see the revenue when new chip goes mass production,” stating that they are focused on the company’s upcoming product cycle. They added that it is “a hold for 2027/28,” and expect that period to determine whether the stock can break previous all-time highs again or move “100$+ this time.”

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Data from Koyfin shows that seven out of the 14 analysts covering the stock rate it a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while seven others rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average target on the stock is $95, representing a potential upside of around 42% from the last close.

The AMBA stock has gained nearly 24% year-to-date.

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