The drop follows four straight days of the stock closing in the green.

The company said the independent safety board reviewing the study saw a clear trend favoring the Annamycin combination, though there was no statistical significance.

Full data from the first part of the trial is expected in the second half of 2026.

Retail traders raised concerns pertaining to the study’s sample size and the company’s cash position.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) plunged more than 25% on Tuesday after the company announced interim data from its mid-to-late stage clinical trial for Annamycin in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which did not achieve statistical significance.

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The drop follows four straight days of the stock closing in the green. The stock is now on track for its worst day since February.

What The Results Showed

In the first 45 patients treated in the ongoing MIRACLE trial, Annamycin combined with high-dose chemotherapy produced complete remission rates of 36% to 43% in two different dose arms, the company said. This was roughly three times higher than the 12% remission rate seen in patients who received standard chemotherapy alone.

The company said the independent safety board reviewing the study saw a clear trend favoring the Annamycin combination, though there was no statistical significance, and recommended continuing the trial without changing the doses being tested.

Trial Status And Next Steps

The MIRACLE study is still ongoing. So far, 67 of the planned 90 patients in this first part of the trial have been enrolled. Moleculin said it will continue adding patients to determine the best dose before moving to the next stage of the study.

Full data from the first part of the trial is expected in the second half of 2026. The final analysis for the two-part trial is scheduled for 2028.

CEO Walter Klemp called the early results encouraging, noting that many of the patients had already failed previous treatments, including newer therapies.

The company emphasized that more data from additional patients is still needed before any final conclusions can be drawn.

How Did MBRX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MBRX stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user raised doubts as to how the company will secure money to fund the study. MBRX had $10.317 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of its latest reported quarter, which ended March. The company said that it expects its funds to suffice for planned operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Another user opined that “a partnership would be a great leg up for MBRX.” They further added that big pharma players, including Pfizer and Sanofi, should have the company on their radar.

A third user noted that the sample size for the interim data readout was too small to create confidence.

MBRX stock has fallen about 20% year-to-date.

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