Las Vegas Sands Stock Slips On Morgan Stanley Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Slips On Morgan Stanley Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp ($LVS) dipped nearly 4% on Tuesday after the luxury resort company got a downgrade from Morgan Stanley, dampening retail sentiment.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ with a $51 price target, reduced from $54, The Fly.com reported.

According to the report, Morgan Stanley took into account a "more guarded house view" on China GDP, which may constrain the company’s outperformance and cautious consumer trends in Singapore.

The analyst reportedly noted a slowdown by Chinese tourists to Singapore, which is home to the iconic to Marina Bay Sands resort. Singapore is a key market for the company’s casinos and resorts.

The company recently agreed to a development agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board for an expansion project for the Singapore resort, making an upfront premium payment of $963 million.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volumes climbed into the ‘extremely high’ zone from ‘normal.’

Screenshot 2025-01-15 at 8.28.20 AM.png LVS sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 14 as of 9:57 pm

Las Vegas Sands is expected to report its fourth quarter earnings later this month. Wall Street expects the company to post earnings per share of $0.60 on estimated revenue of $2.9 billion.

Las Vegas Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.  

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

KULR Technology Rallies After Licensing Deal For Nuclear Technology: Retail Chatter Lights Up

KULR Technology Rallies After Licensing Deal For Nuclear Technology: Retail Chatter Lights Up

Alphabet Analyst Says 2025 ‘Pivotal’ Year For Stock As Opportunities And Challenges Abound: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Alphabet Analyst Says 2025 ‘Pivotal’ Year For Stock As Opportunities And Challenges Abound: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Dips As CEO’s Anti-Japan Rant Adds Fuel to U.S. Steel Bid Controversy: Retail Sentiment Sours

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Dips As CEO’s Anti-Japan Rant Adds Fuel to U.S. Steel Bid Controversy: Retail Sentiment Sours

BP Signals Weaker Fourth-Quarter Earnings: Retail Sentiment Sours

BP Signals Weaker Fourth-Quarter Earnings: Retail Sentiment Sours

We Asked Retail What's Next For Phio Pharma After Monday's Blistering Rally: Most See More Room To Run

We Asked Retail What's Next For Phio Pharma After Monday's Blistering Rally: Most See More Room To Run

Recent Stories

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth? shk

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth?

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon