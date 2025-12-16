KSH International's Initial Public Offering (IPO) is open from December 16 to 18, aiming to raise Rs 710 crore. The price band is set at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share.

KSH International makes its debut in the primary market today (December 16), opening its initial public offering (IPO) to investors. The three-day issue will close on December 18, with the company aiming to raise Rs 710 crore through the offering.

The IPO comes at a time when market sentiment remains cautious, prompting investors to look closely at pricing, structure and listing expectations before placing bids.

Key dates to watch: Subscription to listing

The IPO opens on December 16 and will remain open until December 18. Based on the tentative schedule, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on December 19.

If timelines remain on track, shares of KSH International are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 23.

Price band and minimum investment requirement

KSH International has fixed a price band of Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share. Retail investors bidding at the upper end of the band will need to invest Rs 384 per share.

With a lot size of 39 shares, the minimum investment for retail investors works out to Rs 14,976 at the cut-off price. The investment requirement increases for non-institutional investors depending on the number of lots applied for.

Issue size and fund utilisation

The company is looking to raise Rs 710 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale.

Out of the total issue size, Rs 420 crore will be raised through fresh equity shares, while Rs 290 crore will come via an offer for sale by existing shareholders. This means only the fresh issue proceeds will be used by the company, while the OFS component will allow current investors to partially monetise their holdings.

Grey market sentiment remains subdued

In the unofficial grey market, KSH International shares are currently trading flat, indicating muted listing expectations at this stage.

Market participants caution that grey market premiums are unofficial and can change rapidly based on subscription trends and broader market movements during the IPO window.

Who's managing the IPO?

The issue is being managed by Nuvama Wealth Management, which is acting as the book-running lead manager.

MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue and will handle share allotment, refunds and related investor services.