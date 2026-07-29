Coca-Cola shares gained after strong Q2 results, with higher sales, margins and earnings prompting optimism.

Coca-Cola’s Q2 performance benefited from higher pricing, favorable product mix, and stronger concentrate demand.

Coca-Cola raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook to 5%.

Morningstar remains positive but sees limited upside due to valuation concerns, favoring PepsiCo for stronger potential gains.

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) stock rose overnight after the beverage giant posted a strong second-quarter (Q2) performance, driven by resilient demand across its global portfolio. Higher sales, improved profitability, and stronger earnings prompted Morningstar analyst Kristoffer Inton to reassess the company’s outlook while maintaining a cautious view of the stock’s current valuation and potential upside.

Coca-Cola stock ticked 0.7% higher overnight, after clocking its best day in over five years in the regular session on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola’s Q2 Growth Fueled by Pricing Power and Strong Demand

According to Inton, Coca-Cola’s organic sales growth picked up in Q2, as higher pricing, favorable product combinations, and increased concentrate demand supported results. Profitability also improved as operating margins expanded, while adjusted earnings per share climbed from the prior-year period.

Morningstar noted that marketing initiatives, including a successful World Cup-related campaign, favorable weather conditions and stronger sales volumes across markets contributed to the performance.

Coca-Cola’s Q2 revenue grew 7% year-on-year to $13.4 billion with $0.97 earnings per share, both exceeding the Street estimates of $13.2 billion and $0.93, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data. Operating margin improved by 80 basis points to 34.9%.

Morningstar Sees Limited Upside Despite Coca-Cola’s Strong Position

Coca-Cola is investing in regional innovation centres to create products that better suit the tastes and needs of customers in different markets. Morningstar believes these efforts could help the company maintain steady revenue growth in the long run.

Following the strong first half of the year, Coca-Cola increased its outlook for future growth. The company now expects organic revenue to expand 5% in 2026 and projects comparable earnings growth between 9% and 10%. However, management warned that conditions could become more challenging later in the year.

Morningstar expects to raise its fair value estimate for Coca-Cola by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage, reflecting improved sales and margin expectations. Despite the positive operating trends, the analyst believes shares are trading slightly above their estimated worth after gaining more than 25% this year and outperforming the broader market.

Morningstar said Coca-Cola remains well-positioned to handle weaker consumer spending and competition in the beverage industry. However, the firm sees potentially stronger upside in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), citing the company’s snack division and continued focus on affordable innovation.

Additionally, Goldman Sachs also raised its price target on KO to $86, while Evercore ISI increased its price target to $100 after Q2 earnings.

What KO Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “Unstoppable boomer stock.”

Another user said, “$KO may not get wild $50 dollar swings… but the slow steady beat of KO has turned out to be one of my most profitable stocks.”

KO stock has gained over 27% year-to-date.

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