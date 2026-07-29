Investors shifted away from capital-intensive AI and clean-energy stocks amid profitability concerns.

SK Hynix stock faced pressure as Q2 revenue missed Street expectations.

Eos Energy shares hit a 52-week low after CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 159,154 shares.

Oklo shares fell to a yearly low of $37.80 as investors scaled back exposure to advanced nuclear companies.

SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY), Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) and Oklo Inc. (OKLO) tumbled to fresh 52-week lows as investors reassessed high-growth companies tied to artificial intelligence and next-generation energy infrastructure. The selloff reflects a broader shift in sentiment, with markets growing more cautious toward capital-intensive businesses that require years of investment before delivering substantial returns.

SK Hynix slumped over 8%, while Eos Energy and Oklo stocks dropped over 6% and 5%, respectively.

Record Revenue Fails To Ease Investor Concerns Over SK Hynix’s Growth

SK Hynix stock plunged to a record low of $128.29 despite strong AI-driven demand; the company’s fiscal second-quarter (Q2) revenue and operating profit came in below analyst forecasts. The company reported revenue of 79.32 trillion won ($64.64 billion) and operating profit of 60.54 trillion won, with first-half revenue surpassing 100 trillion won for the first time. Revenue missed the estimate of 84.12 trillion won, as per Fiscal AI data.

Investors questioned whether massive technology infrastructure spending can continue at its current pace without creating pressure on supplier profitability. Concerns around manufacturing expenses, research costs and future memory pricing weighed on sentiment.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

Eos Energy Enterprises CEO Reports Stock Sale

Eos Energy stock declined to a 52-week low of $3.21 after an SEC filing showed CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold shares following restricted stock unit vesting to cover tax obligations. Although the transaction was routine, traders reacted negatively as clean-energy companies faced broader concerns about cash requirements and the timeline for reaching consistent profitability.

Mastrangelo disposed of 159,154 shares of Eos Energy common stock on July 27 at an average price of $3.61 per share, for $0.57 million. The transaction reduced his direct holdings to 1,947,586 shares.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Regulatory Delays And Revenue Uncertainty Weigh On Oklo

Oklo stock dropped to a yearly low of $37.80 as investors reduced exposure to advanced nuclear companies facing lengthy regulatory and construction processes. While demand for reliable power from AI data centers remains a long-term opportunity, the market has become more focused on the time until these projects generate meaningful revenue.

Last week, Oklo received approval from the Department of Energy for safety documentation for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor. The company is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on August 7. Analysts see a loss of $0.18 per share, as per Fiscal AI data.

So far this year, SKHY, EOSE, and OKLO stocks have declined between 22% and 71%.

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