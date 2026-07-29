NXPI shares are heading for the fifth straight day in the red.

NXP Semiconductors’ projections for third-quarter revenue and profit came in below analysts’ targets.

Revenue in Q2 rose 20%, beating expectations.

Stocktwits sentiment for NXPI shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish '.

NXP Semiconductors NV’s U.S. shares (NXPI) dipped 3.6% in the overnight session late Thursday after the Dutch chipmaker's quarterly forecasts came in below expectations.

Shares were also pressured by a broader market selloff, triggered by memory giant SK Hynix’s weaker-than-expected quarterly results and renewed strikes in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

NXP said it expects adjusted profit of $3.89 to $4.32 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion, below analysts' expectations of adjusted EPS of $4.03 on revenue of $3.71 billion.

NXP designs and manufactures chips used primarily in the automotive, industrial, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It is best known for supplying automotive semiconductors, including chips for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle networking, radar, and secure car access.

NXPI’s Q2 Earnings Recap

The forecast miss took the sheen off strong quarterly results. Revenue rose 20% to $3.5 billion, beating analysts' expectation of $3.47 billion from FactSet.

“Demand improved across all end markets, highlighted by strength in both our company-specific growth drivers and core business,” CEO Rafael Sotomayor said.

“Underlying these results, AI is moving from the cloud into the physical world — into vehicles, factories, and robots — and it lands directly in the markets where NXP has leadership positions. NXP's portfolio of processing, connectivity, and security solutions, positions us to enable next-generation edge intelligence for our customers,” Sotomayor said.

Automotive revenue rose 12% to $1.94 billion, while sales in the Industrial and IoT unit rose 38% year over year to $755 million. The company said it generated approximately $200 million in data center revenue in 2025 and expects to exceed $500 million in 2026.

Retail’s View On NXPI

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NXPI increased to ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Tuesday, up from ‘bullish’ the previous day. Notably, the stock had declined for four consecutive sessions to a three-month low ahead of the company’s earnings report.

“$NXPI I've been waiting for that pesky gap to fill. Not sure it counts when a/h but I now have my full core back plus an extra 20% to trade. I guess the outlook was not as rosy as traders wanted,” a trader wrote.

NXPI stock is up 20.4% year to date, as of its last close.

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