Apple, Coca-Cola, and Philip Morris International surged to all-time highs on Tuesday as positive catalysts, strong earnings results, and Wall Street optimism helped the shares higher.

Shares of AAPL surged to an all-time high of $342.89 on Tuesday after its market capitalization topped $5 trillion briefly during trading hours.

KO stock clocked an all-time high of $90.22 on Tuesday after the company’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

PM stock also jumped to a record high of $207.76 on Tuesday after it announced the opening of its Aurora, Colorado manufacturing campus.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL), Coca-Cola Co. (KO), and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) surged to annual highs on Tuesday amid positive company catalysts, earnings updates, and price target hikes.

AAPL stock closed up nearly 1% after it briefly topped $5 trillion in market capitalization during the trading session.

KO stock jumped 5% at close after it reported strong second-quarter (Q2) results, while PM stock gained more than 2% after it announced the opening of its Aurora, Colorado manufacturing campus.

Apple Becomes Second Company To Top $1T Market Cap

Shares of AAPL surged to an all-time high of $342.89 on Tuesday after its market capitalization topped $5 trillion briefly during trading hours, making it the second company in the world to notch the milestone. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) was the first company to soar past $1 trillion.

The landmark event comes even as the iPhone maker is gearing up for its biggest push yet into the smart home market, planning to launch a Siri-powered AI home hub, an updated Apple TV, and a HomePod mini.

Meanwhile, Apple also unveiled Apple Upgrade, a new Klarna-backed leasing program for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad in the US, where customers can choose 12- or 24-month leases for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 24- or 36-month leases for Mac and iPad.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company’s shares have surged more than 25% this year.

Coca-Cola Jumps On Strong Q2 Results

KO stock clocked an all-time high of $90.22 on Tuesday after the company’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations. The beverage company also hiked its 2026 annual targets.

Coca-Cola’s Q2 revenue rose about 6% to $13.37 billion, beating consensus estimates. Meanwhile, the company’s adjusted earnings per share grew 16% to $1.03.

“We delivered another strong quarter by staying close to the changing needs of our consumers and customers,” CEO Henrique Braun, CEO. “While we continue to see a dynamic consumer landscape, we leveraged our powerful brands and system to gain value share, delivering revenue, profit and earnings growth while also investing for the long term.”

The company hiked its full-year guidance for 2026 to an expected 5% growth in organic revenues, up from 4%-5% earlier, while EPS estimates were raised to forecast 9% to 10% growth, up from 8% to 9% earlier.

Sentiment on KO stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours. The company’s shares are up nearly 28% so far in 2026.

Philip Morris Gains After It Opens New Manufacturing Campus

PM stock also jumped to a record high of $207.76 on Tuesday after it "celebrated" the opening of its Aurora, Colorado manufacturing campus, an investment of about $1.2 billion from 2024 to 2028.

The company said that the campus expands its domestic manufacturing capabilities and positions Aurora as a strategic production and export hub supporting future growth. The site began commercial production in July 2026 and produces ZYN nicotine pouches, joining its growing modern nicotine manufacturing network, including operations in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina.

Last week, BTIG raised the price target on Philip Morris to $221 from $216 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, citing a positive outlook on the continued combustible strength and boosted sentiment around US pouches, among others.

Sentiment on PM stock dipped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours. The company’s shares are up nearly 25% so far in 2026.

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