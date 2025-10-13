The collaboration extends Klarna’s existing partnership with Google, which already spans Google Pay, Chrome’s autofill, the Google Store, Google Play, and Google Cloud.

Klarna (KLAR) on Monday announced its participation in Alphabet Inc’s. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) initiative. The open-source standard is designed to make digital transactions, especially AI-agent-led ones, safer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This collaboration extends Klarna’s existing partnership with Google, which already spans Google Pay, Chrome’s autofill, the Google Store, Google Play, and Google Cloud.

Klarna stock traded over 2% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<