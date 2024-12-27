Kemper Stock In Focus After Analyst’s ‘Strong Buy’ Revision: Retail’s Upbeat

Raymond James raised the firm's price target to $82 from $75 with a Strong Buy rating as part of its 2025 outlook note.

Shares of diversified insurance services provider Kemper Corp. have risen 2.2% in the past week, with the firm receiving a price target revision from analyst firm Raymond James on Thursday, lifting retail sentiment.

Raymond James raised the firm's price target to $82 from $75 with a Strong Buy rating as part of its 2025 outlook note for the insurance firm, the Fly.com reported.

According to the firm, the near-term outlook of increasingly stable inflationary pressures, economic growth, and slowing price increases in the property and casualty industry will temper organic revenue growth rates for most companies over the next 24 months.

The firm also expects most companies to continue to report elevated returns despite potential negative near-term pricing headlines.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ compared to ‘bullish’ a month ago. Message volumes increased to ‘extremely high’ zone.

In November, its board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on December 4, 2024, to its shareholders of record as of November 18, 2024.

For its third quarter, the firm reported net income of $73.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $146.3 million, or $2.28 loss per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Kemper provides specialized insurance services, including life and health insurance, operating through its specialty property and casualty insurance and life insurance segments. With approximately $13 billion in assets, its Kemper Auto and Kemper Life brands, serve over 4.8 million policies, represented by 22,200 agents and brokers, and 7,500 associates.

Kemper stock is up 32% year-to-date.

