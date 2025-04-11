Lifestyle
A team of scientists from Guwahati and Nagaland has developed a unique magnetic nanoparticle system that will help in cancer treatment with fewer side effects and lower costs.
IASST, Guwahati, and NIT Nagaland used magnetic hyperthermia, an alternative treatment using nanoparticles, to kill cancer cells in research.
During treatment, the temperature of the cancer tissue is raised to 46 degrees Celsius, which kills the cells. Also, healthy cells are not affected.
Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, etc., make the body feel weak. The new magnetic hyperthermia treatment will help reduce side effects.
According to research published in NanoScale Advances, the new technique will prove effective in various types of cancer in the body. Patients will feel better after treatment.
