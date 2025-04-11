Lifestyle

Magnetic nanoparticle system for cancer treatment

New technique research for cancer

A team of scientists from Guwahati and Nagaland has developed a unique magnetic nanoparticle system that will help in cancer treatment with fewer side effects and lower costs. 

Cancer treatment with magnetic hyperthermia

IASST, Guwahati, and NIT Nagaland used magnetic hyperthermia, an alternative treatment using nanoparticles, to kill cancer cells in research.

No damage to healthy cells in cancer treatment

During treatment, the temperature of the cancer tissue is raised to 46 degrees Celsius, which kills the cells. Also, healthy cells are not affected.

No side effects of cancer treatment will be visible

Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, etc., make the body feel weak. The new magnetic hyperthermia treatment will help reduce side effects.

New treatment boon for all cancers

According to research published in NanoScale Advances, the new technique will prove effective in various types of cancer in the body. Patients will feel better after treatment. 

Brown rice vs White rice: Which one aids weight loss better?

Calm your mind naturally with these 5 Japanese practices

India to Turkey: 7 tulip blooming spots across the world

Eat like Sadhguru: 9 rules to cleanse, energize and rewire your gut