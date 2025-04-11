Odegaard to Ozil: 9 stars who have played for Arsenal and Real Madrid

Sports
Struggled for chances at Real Madrid, but his career took off at Arsenal as a creative captain with 40 goals in 188 games so far.
He won his first La Liga title while on loan at Real Madrid after dazzling at Arsenal with his speed and skill, playing a key role in their ‘Invincibles’ season.
The Brazilian played on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid for one season and had some great moments, including scoring 4 goals in one match against Liverpool.
He received a career breakthrough at Arsenal as a young sensation before making a big move to Real Madrid, where he had a trophy-winning spell.
The German star was a legend at Real Madrid and Arsenal, where he played a pivotal role in creating goals with his vision, passing, and calmness under pressure.
He played for both clubs for a short time. At Arsenal, he showed promise as a hardworking midfielder, and later became a regular player at Real Madrid.
He was a top goal scorer for Arsenal and later joined Real Madrid on loan in 2011, where he scored important goals in their Copa del Rey campaign.
Croatian legend Davor Suker joined Arsenal after a successful time at Real Madrid. At Arsenal, he played as a backup striker and helped the team with his experience.
He was loaned from Real Madrid to Arsenal and played well, showing good energy and control in midfield, especially during their 2020 FA Cup win.
