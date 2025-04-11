Sports

Odegaard to Ozil: 9 stars who have played for Arsenal and Real Madrid

1. Martin Odegaard

Struggled for chances at Real Madrid, but his career took off at Arsenal as a creative captain with 40 goals in 188 games so far.

2. Jose Antonio Reyes

He won his first La Liga title while on loan at Real Madrid after dazzling at Arsenal with his speed and skill, playing a key role in their ‘Invincibles’ season.

3. Julio Baptista

The Brazilian played on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid for one season and had some great moments, including scoring 4 goals in one match against Liverpool.

4. Nicolas Anelka

He received a career breakthrough at Arsenal as a young sensation before making a big move to Real Madrid, where he had a trophy-winning spell.

5. Mesut Ozil

The German star was a legend at Real Madrid and Arsenal, where he played a pivotal role in creating goals with his vision, passing, and calmness under pressure.

6. Lassana Diarra

He played for both clubs for a short time. At Arsenal, he showed promise as a hardworking midfielder, and later became a regular player at Real Madrid.

7. Emmanuel Adebayor

He was a top goal scorer for Arsenal and later joined Real Madrid on loan in 2011, where he scored important goals in their Copa del Rey campaign.

8. Davor Suker

Croatian legend Davor Suker joined Arsenal after a successful time at Real Madrid. At Arsenal, he played as a backup striker and helped the team with his experience.

9. Dani Cebollos

He was loaned from Real Madrid to Arsenal and played well, showing good energy and control in midfield, especially during their 2020 FA Cup win.

