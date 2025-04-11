Tesla Stops Taking Orders For Model S And Model X In China: But Retail’s Unmoved

Read Full Article

American EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has stopped taking orders for its premium Model S and X vehicles in China without providing a reason for the decision.

Tesla’s China website now allows customers to order only the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV. Bloomberg and Reuters earlier reported the story.

While Tesla has not provided a reason for suspending orders, the move is likely due to the intense tariff war between the U.S. and China. While the Model 3 and Model Y sold in China are produced at the company’s gigafactory in Shanghai, Model S and Model X are manufactured in the U.S. and imported, making it susceptible to levies.

China has imposed tariffs of 125% on U.S. imports in response to President Trump hiking levies on Chinese goods to 145%.

The Model S and Model X are Tesla’s more premium vehicles, with a starting price of around RMB 700,000 (approximately $95,700). As a result, the vehicles account for only a small share of the company’s overall sales in the country.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla remained unmoved within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

Late last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on the social media platform X that Trump’s imposition of tariffs will impact the company.

"Important to note that Tesla is NOT unscathed here," Musk wrote. "The cost impact is not trivial."

Trump also intends to impose tariffs on auto parts after 25% tariffs on vehicles imported into the U.S. became effective last week.

TSLA stock is down by over 33% year-to-date but up by nearly 45% over the past 12 months.

