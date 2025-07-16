The analyst recommends accumulating around current levels or on dips with a stop loss at ₹3,600

KEI Industries is seeing renewed bullish momentum, supported by an 8% rally over the last two sessions.

At the time of writing, the KEI Industries shares were trading slightly lower at ₹3,876.30 on Wednesday.

Retail sentiment has turned ‘bullish’ on Stocktwits, supported by the recent rally.

KEI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 12:31 p.m. IST on July 18 | Source: Stocktwits

Based on the daily chart, the stock is consistently finding support near its previous day’s low and the 50-day moving average, which strengthens the technical setup for further gains, according to SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal.

While the stock is facing minor resistance near ₹3,900, the overall trend remains firmly upward, the analyst said. A sustained move above this resistance zone could lead the stock towards the ₹4,200 - ₹4,300 range in the short to medium term. This represents a 10% upside.

The analyst recommends accumulating around current levels or on dips, with a suggested stop loss at ₹3,600 to manage risk.

KEI’s fundamentals remain solid. It is a key player in the wires and cables space, serving sectors such as power, infrastructure, and real estate with a strong distribution network. In FY24, it posted over 20% growth in revenue, with margins around 11%.

The fundamental strength is backed by rising demand and low debt levels. Ongoing investments in capacity and R&D position the company well to capitalize on India’s infrastructure and electrification push.

Year-to-date, the stock has declined more than 12%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <