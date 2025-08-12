The deal makes Kandi’s subsidiary the new hardware supplier within CATL’s fast-growing battery swap network in China.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) announced Tuesday that its subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., has signed a framework agreement with lithium-ion battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL).

The deal makes Kandi’s subsidiary the new hardware supplier within CATL’s fast-growing battery swap network in China. It also secures China Battery Exchange’s participation in CATL’s expansive ‘Ten Thousand Station Plan.’

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<