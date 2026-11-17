Barnum will become Vice Chairman and remain with the company until early 2028.

Bregje de Best will succeed Jeremy Barnum as CFO after Q1 2027.

Barnum was appointed CFO on May 18, 2021, succeeding Jennifer Piepszak.

JPMorgan plans to name de Best’s successor early next year.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) announced on Tuesday that Bregje de Best, the current chief financial officer of its Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB), will succeed Jeremy Barnum as the banking giant’s CFO following its first-quarter 2027 financial reporting.

Barnum, who has served as CFO since May 2021, informed the bank of his decision to step down after six years and help transition financial leadership.

JPM shares were down 0.9% at the time of writing.

Barnum To Become Vice Chairman

Barnum will oversee the bank’s January and April earnings announcements as well as February Investor Day before becoming Vice Chairman. He will remain in that position until early 2028.

Barnum was appointed CFO on May 18, 2021, succeeding Jennifer Piepszak. During his tenure, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank for $10.60 billion.

“Jeremy has been an outstanding CFO of our company since 2021 and is enormously respected both internally by our leadership team and employees as well as outside the company by investors, analysts and others,” CEO Jamie Dimon said.

During his tenure, the bank reported earnings beats in 17 of the 22 quarters, according to Koyfin. JPM shares gained more than 105% since his appointment.

De Best’s Replacement To Be Announced Early 2027

De Best has overseen financial management and controls across JPMorgan’s banking, markets, payments and securities services businesses since June last year. Prior to that, she co-led Global Corporate Banking and held senior roles in the UK and Asia.

The bank plans to name de Best’s successor early next year.

JPMorgan reported an 8% increase in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $50.2 billion, but it missed Wall Street’s estimate of about $51.22 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Earnings rose to $5.57 per share from $5.07 last year, but still missed analysts’ estimates of $5.93 per share. Net interest income rose 13% to $27.1 billion.

Its CIB division reported a 14.3% revenue growth in Q3.

Retail Turns Bullish On JPM

Retail sentiment surrounding JPM on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

JPM shares have gained around 4% so far in 2026.

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