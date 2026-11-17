Disney expects about $11 billion in free cash flow and 8% growth in total segment operating income in fiscal 2027.

The company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.77, beating the $1.68 Fiscal.ai consensus estimate.

Disney’s revenue rose 16% to $25.9 billion, exceeding expectations of $25.17 billion.

The company raised its annual dividend to $2 per share, payable in two $1 installments.

Walt Disney (DIS) on Tuesday reaffirmed its outlook for double-digit adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth in fiscal 2027, while targeting around $9 billion in share repurchases and $11 billion in free cash flow.

The entertainment giant expects most of its fiscal 2027 growth in adjusted EPS and total segment operating income to occur in the first half of the year. It also raised its annual dividend by 33% to $2 per share, payable in two $1 installments.

The outlook follows Disney's fourth-quarter earnings beat, with adjusted EPS rising 59% year-over-year to $1.77, ahead of the $1.68 consensus estimate, according to Fiscal.ai data. Revenue increased 16% to $25.9 billion, topping expectations of $25.17 billion.

What Disney Expects In FY27 And Beyond

In the shareholder letter, management said Disney expects to increase content and marketing investments in fiscal 2027 to support its streaming business. They also reiterated their focus on expanding streaming operating margins over time.

The company forecasts high-single-digit segment operating income growth in Entertainment and Experiences, and double-digit growth in Sports, excluding the extra week and incorporating applicable reporting changes.

Disney also expects around $26 billion in cash content spending, up 9% from fiscal 2026, including increased investments in sports rights and international programming.

The media company also plans to roughly triple its delivery of international original content over the next three years, with management identifying local programming as a key driver of international subscriber acquisition and engagement.

Disney also expects to introduce a fully unified Disney+ experience in December, including live TV and select premium add-ons, as it works to improve subscriber engagement and reduce churn.

What Disney’s Latest Quarter Shows

Disney's fourth-quarter total segment operating income climbed 43% to $5 billion, while Experiences revenue grew 15% to $10.1 billion. Entertainment streaming revenue increased 19% to $6.1 billion, supported by subscriber growth and higher subscription rates.

Disney also said it expects its efficiency program to deliver around $3 billion in annual run-rate operating expense savings by fiscal 2029. In its shareholder letter, the company said, “While these efficiencies will be used primarily to fund future growth, we do expect a portion to drop to the bottom line over time.”

The company expects about $5.4 billion in total segment operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The company said quarterly comparisons will be affected by the timing of theatrical releases, sporting events, and the additional operating week in FY26.

What Retail Thinks About DIS Stock

At the time of this writing, DIS stock was marginally higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ amid high user message volume.

DIS stock retail sentiment on November 16, as of 07:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, DIS shares have risen over 6%. In comparison, the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), which holds Disney shares, has fallen over 8% during this period.

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