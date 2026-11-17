The trial also showed a median overall survival of 24 months compared with 14.7 months for patients receiving the best available treatment.

Sellas said the treatment was generally well tolerated, with no new safety concerns.

Most treatment-related side effects were mild or moderate, with reactions mainly at the injection site, the company said.

Sellas said the results were statistically significant, with a hazard ratio of 0.59

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) said on Tuesday that its experimental cancer vaccine, Galinpepimut-S (GPS), significantly improved overall survival in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with the biotech firm eyeing a potential regulatory filing in the first half of next year.

The company announced that its pivotal Phase 3 Regal trial met its primary goal, with GPS reducing the risk of death by 41% compared with the best available treatment (BAT). The trial also showed a median overall survival (OS) of 24 months, compared with 14.7 months for those receiving BAT.

Sellas said the results were statistically significant, with a hazard ratio of 0.59 and a p-value of 0.035.

SLS shares were up 7.1% pre-market, before trading was halted.

FDA Filing Expected In First Half Of 2027

Sellas is expected to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss an accelerated filing strategy and advance preparations for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in the first half of 2027.

“Given the significant unmet need in this patient population, we look forward to engaging with the FDA to discuss the results and the regulatory path forward, with the goal of making this therapy available to patients as rapidly as possible,” CEO Angelos Stergiou said.

No New Safety Concerns

The 126-patient study evaluated GPS as maintenance therapy for AML patients in their second or later remission who could not undergo a stem cell transplant.

GPS, licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, targets WT1, a protein found in multiple types of cancers. GPS is designed to help the immune system identify and attack leukemia cells.

Sellas said the treatment was generally well tolerated, with no new safety concerns. Most treatment-related side effects were mild or moderate, with reactions mainly at the injection site.

The company announced last month that the Regal trial had reached its prespecified 80th event, the milestone required to begin its final analysis. Sellas is now conducting further analyses of the results, which will be presented at an upcoming major medical conference and submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Retail’s Take On SLS

Retail sentiment surrounding SLS on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. SLS was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user said what stands out from the results is the “magnitude of the reported survival benefit in a population with a serious risk of relapse and death”

View this Stocktwits post

SLS shares have gained more than 112% so far in 2026.

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