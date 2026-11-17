Richard McPhail will take over as Home Depot’s CEO on Nov. 23 and join its board, while Ted Decker will step down as president and CEO but remain chair of the board.

Home Depot reported Q3 revenue of $43.4 billion, beating the $42.78-billion consensus estimate, while comparable sales rose 2.2%.

The company also narrowed its FY2026 comparable sales growth outlook to around 1.4%, from its earlier forecast of flat to 2% growth.

Home Depot expects to open about 15 new stores in fiscal 2026, with a gross margin of around 33%, an operating margin of 12.4%, and an adjusted operating margin of 12.8%.

Home Depot (HD) named current CFO Richard McPhail as its next chief executive on Tuesday and reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue that topped revenue estimates.

“Results in the third quarter exceeded our expectations. Our associates' strong engagement and exceptional execution, combined with our continued investments across the business, enabled us to grow market share in a dynamic environment,” said McPhail, the incoming CEO.

HD shares traded 1.8% lower in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Home Depot Announces Leadership Changes

McPhail will succeed Ted Decker, who has returned from a temporary medical leave and will step down as president and CEO while continuing as chairman of the board. The transition will take effect on Nov. 23, and McPhail will also join the company's board of directors.

McPhail joined Home Depot in 2005 and was named EVP and CFO in September 2019. He has been responsible for the company's financial operations, capital allocation, corporate strategy and business development, and has overseen several major acquisitions.

The company also named Ann-Marie Campbell, a 41-year veteran, president and COO. In the role, she will add responsibility for supply chain, customer experience operations, and online, alongside her existing responsibilities for U.S. stores and operations, Canada, Mexico, and Pro sales and services.

Jordan Broggi, most recently EVP of interconnected retail, was appointed EVP and CFO. Campbell's and Broggi's appointments are also effective Nov. 23.

Q3 Earnings At A Glance

Home Depot reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 sales of $43.4 billion, up 4.9% from $41.35 billion a year earlier. Revenue topped the consensus estimate of $42.78 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

Net earnings increased 3.1% to $3.71 billion, compared with $3.60 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.72, up from $3.62 a year earlier, while adjusted diluted EPS of $3.86 came in $0.02 above analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.84, according to Fiscal.ai.

Comparable sales increased 2.2% during the quarter, with U.S. comparable sales also rising 2.2%. Comparable customer transactions declined 0.5%, while the comparable average ticket increased 3%.

However, Home Depot narrowed its fiscal 2026 total sales growth outlook to about 4.5%, down from its previous range of 2.5% to 4.5%. The company also lowered its comparable sales growth range to approximately 1.4%, from an earlier forecast of flat to 2% growth.

The retailer expects fiscal 2026 diluted EPS to increase approximately 1.5% from $14.23 in fiscal 2025, while adjusted diluted EPS is projected to grow approximately 2% from $14.69. The company maintained its capital expenditure outlook at approximately 2.5% of total sales.

Home Depot expects to open approximately 15 new stores in fiscal 2026, with a gross margin of around 33%, an operating margin of 12.4%, and an adjusted operating margin of 12.8%.

How Retail Views HD

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘Neutral’ , amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours. HD was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

HD shares are up approximately 1% year to date.

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