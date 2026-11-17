Amazon will own 14.7% of Anthropic after its IPO and concurrent private placement, while Google will hold 13.7%, according to an amended filing.

Amazon and Google will collectively own 28.4% of Anthropic after its IPO.

The combined stakes could be worth approximately $260 billion to $290 billion, depending on where Anthropic prices its shares within the $70 to $78 range.

Amazon's ownership could rise to 23.8% if its convertible notes were fully converted into shares, potentially lifting its stake's value to approximately $272 billion.

Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will collectively own more than a quarter of Anthropic following its IPO, according to a new filing on Tuesday that provided a clearer picture of Big Tech's financial exposure to the Claude maker.

An amended S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that Amazon will hold 14.7% of Anthropic's total capital stock following the IPO and a concurrent private placement. Google will own another 13.7%, taking their combined ownership to 28.4%.

What Are Google, Amazon Stakes Worth?

Anthropic is marketing its shares at $70 to $78 each, with pricing expected Wednesday evening. Based on the disclosed ownership stakes, the value of Amazon's and Google's investments could vary significantly depending on the final IPO price.

Investor Stake At $70/share At $78/share Amazon 14.70% ~$135B ~$150B Google 13.70% ~$125B ~$140B Combined 28.40% ~$260B ~$290B

Each $1 move in Anthropic’s stock is worth about $1.9 billion to Amazon and about $1.8 billion to Google. Thursday’s debut could swing their paper gains by billions in a single session.

Amazon Could Have Owned An Even Larger Stake

The filing also revealed that Amazon's economic exposure to Anthropic extends well beyond its disclosed 14.7% ownership stake.

Amazon has made much of its investment through convertible notes. If all those notes were converted into equity, Amazon would own approximately 3.48 billion shares, representing about 23.8% of Anthropic. At the top of the proposed IPO range, that stake would be worth approximately $272 billion.

However, the filing states that Amazon “has elected not to waive” an ownership cap, meaning the company will hold a smaller equity stake following the offering. The convertible notes remain outstanding, preserving Amazon's additional economic exposure without translating into the larger immediate shareholding.

Neither Amazon nor Google will have voting control over Anthropic through these investments. Both companies' stakes are held in Class N stock, which carries no voting rights. Amazon will own 33.9% of that share class, while Google will hold 31.6%.

Control stays with Anthropic’s founders through a separate share class.

Anthropic's Big Tech Backers Are Also Its Suppliers

Amazon and Google are not just shareholders in Anthropic. Both are major cloud providers and commercial partners, giving them exposure to the company's growth through their broader business relationships.

Google is also among seven technology companies buying a combined $26 billion of Anthropic shares at the IPO price through the concurrent private placement.

Based on their November 16 closing market capitalizations, Amazon's 14.7% stake in Anthropic would represent roughly 4.8% to 5.4% of its own market value, depending on the IPO price. If its convertible notes were fully converted, that figure would rise to approximately 8.7% to 9.8%.

Google's 13.7% stake would represent roughly 3.6% to 4% of Alphabet's market capitalization.

Investor Market cap (Nov. 16 close) Stake value at $70–$78 Share of own market cap Amazon (14.7%) $2.79 trillion $135B–$150B 4.8%–5.4% Amazon (if fully converted, 23.8%) $2.79 trillion $244B–$272B 8.7%–9.8% Alphabet (13.7%) $3.49 trillion $125B–$140B 3.6%–4.0

Analysts See Long-Term AI Opportunity Despite Recent Tech Selloff

AMZN stock edged around 0.3% higher in pre-market trade on Tuesday, while GOOGL stock edged 0.4% lower. Both saw heavy losses in the previous session, with Amazon falling 3.3% and Alphabet falling 4.1% on Monday amid a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks ahead of Anthropic's debut.

Analysts, however, continue to see significant long-term potential in the AI opportunity.

“Anthropic is a generational IPO – we expect AI to steadily grow as a percentage of spending on knowledge work over decades, the same way Cloud grew as a percentage of IT spending since 2010. Only difference: The new technology spreads twice faster, and its addressable market is 10 times larger,” New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu wrote in a note to investors.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter over the past day. Sentiment around Amazon and Google remained in the ‘bearish’ zone.

Read also: Anthropic IPO Frenzy: SPCX, CBRS, ARM And Other Mega-Listings Show What Happens After The First-Day Pop

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