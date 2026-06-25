Lake’s departure leaves two executives in pole position to eventually replace one of the longest-serving CEOs of a major U.S. bank.

Troy Rohrbaugh and Doug Petno were named co-presidents, a role historically viewed as a stepping stone to the CEO seat.

Rohrbaugh will take over the consumer banking division, while Petno becomes sole CEO of the commercial and investment bank.

JPMorgan awarded retention packages worth up to $30 million to key executives as part of the transition.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. moved Troy Rohrbaugh and Doug Petno into co-president roles on Thursday, reshaping its top leadership ranks after the sudden exit of consumer banking head Marianne Lake. The changes add fresh momentum to the succession discussion around Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.

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Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) climbed nearly 3% on Thursday morning.

JPM Succession Strategy Takes Shape

JPMorgan said the elevation of Troy Rohrbaugh and Doug Petno to co-presidents effectively places them in senior leadership positions, strengthening the internal bench as part of its ongoing succession planning process. The new roles place Rohrbaugh and Petno as leading internal contenders in the long-term succession lineup for Dimon.

Dimon described the changes as part of a broader leadership pipeline strategy, saying the bank is focused on strengthening its future executive ranks. He added that JPMorgan has “an exceptional group of senior leaders” across its operating committee and wider organization, expressing confidence in the company’s outlook.

JPM’s Retention Packages

The leadership reshuffle also included significant retention incentives tied to long-term vesting. Petno and Rohrbaugh will each receive one-time awards of $30 million, while Chief Operating Officer Jenn Piepszak and asset and wealth management head Mary Erdoes will each receive $20 million, according to a regulatory filing.

The awards are structured to vest over three years, highlighting the bank’s effort to retain key executives as it manages a broader leadership transition.

Thursday’s developments came a day after JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a $50-billion share buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend under its updated capital return plan. The board also approved a 10% increase in the payout to $1.65 per share from $1.50, effective in the third quarter of 2026. The buyback program is set to begin on July 1.

Lake Exit Resets Succession Field

Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer and Community Banking and a long-time internal contender in the succession discussion, is retiring after more than 25 years with the firm. She will remain for a transition period, working with Rohrbaugh and other senior leaders to ensure an orderly handover.

Her departure further reshapes the bank’s internal succession landscape. Lake becomes the latest senior executive to step away from consideration for the CEO role, following earlier changes including Jenn Piepszak’s move to COO in 2025 after opting out of the succession race, according to Bloomberg, adding that for more than a decade, speculation around Jamie Dimon’s eventual successor has remained a defining theme on Wall Street.

JPM Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for JPM turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Over the past 30 days, the watcher count for JPM rose by 0.1%, while message volume surged by 100% during the same period.

The JPM stock has gained 3.61% year-to-date.

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