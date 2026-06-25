MDA Space has won contracts from Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Canadian Space Agency.

Both contracts will be added to the company’s backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

MDA Space will design and manufacture the digital payload, antennas, and various subsystems for the next-generation defense communications satellite program ordered by the Ministry of Defense of Japan.

The government of Canada announced its RADARSAT+ portfolio of activities in October 2023, and the RCM replenishment satellite is a part of this $1.01 billion program.

MDA Space (MDA) announced Thursday that it has been selected by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to design and manufacture the digital payload and other subcomponents for the next-generation defense communications satellite program ordered by the Japanese defense ministry.

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MDA Space said that the new satellite program will replace DSN-2, also known as Kirameki-2, a military communications satellite, in geostationary orbit.

At the time of writing, MDA stock was down over 3% on Thursday.

MDA’s Deal With Mitsubishi Electric

The satellite maker said that in the United Kingdom, the company will support the core technology for the advanced, anti-jamming payload that can be dynamically reconfigured in orbit, while its facility in Montreal will build and test antenna solutions before shipping them to Japan, where Mitsubishi Electric will conduct the rest of the operations, such as assembly, integration, and testing.

MDA Space also stated that its legacy products will support the satellite's deployable mechanism for thrusters and reflectors.

"Our advanced dual-use technologies combined with the expertise and reach of our global satellite team ideally position MDA Space to respond to robust demand for sovereign missions with secure and flexible capabilities," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer at MDA Space.

The firm noted that the contract will be added to its backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

MDA Wins $688M Contract From Canadian Space Agency

In its second contract win of the week, the company said the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) awarded a $688 million contract to supply an advanced radar satellite that will operate alongside the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM) satellites.

The government of Canada announced its RADARSAT+ portfolio of activities in October 2023, and the RCM replenishment satellite is a part of this $1.01 billion program.

The contract covers not only the space segment but also launch, satellite ground control enhancements, and security and data management systems, MDA Space stated. As a part of the award, the satellite will be assembled, integrated, and tested at the company’s Montreal facility, according to the firm.

This contract, too, will be added to the company’s backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, MDA Space noted.

What Retail Thinks Of MDA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has declined to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

MDA stock has gained over 87% so far this year.

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