ASP Isotopes is expected to own approximately 89% of the combined company, with ENDRA shareholders owning 3%.

If the deal goes through, it would establish Noble Africa as a Nasdaq-listed, helium platform for Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project.

The new entity will operate under the name of Noble Africa Inc. and will apply to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘NOBA.’

The concurrent private placement is expected to generate about $50 million in gross proceeds.

Shares of ASP Isotopes (ASP) dipped over 11% after the company and ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) announced that Noble Africa LLC, a unit of ASP, will merge with a subsidiary of ENDRA.

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If the deal goes through, the combined company would be established as a Nasdaq-listed helium platform for Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project located in South Africa.

The Helium Angle

Noble Africa LLC is an intermediate holding company for Renergen. Renergen owns a 94.5% equity stake in Tetra4 Proprietary, which holds onshore petroleum production rights and engages in activities such as natural gas production and helium exploration at the Virginia Gas Plant in South Africa.



The new entity will operate under the name of Noble Africa Inc. and will apply to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘NOBA,’ the firm stated.

“We believe this transaction represents an important step in positioning Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project as a dedicated, publicly traded platform at a time when secure, reliable helium supply is increasingly important to critical industries,” said Paul Mann, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman at ASP Isotopes.

ASPI To Own 89% Of Combined Company

ASP Isotopes is expected to own about 89% of the combined company, with ENDRA shareholders owning 3%, and investors involved in the financing of the private placement, other than ASPI, controlling about 7% of the new entity.

The boards of directors of both ASP Isotopes and ENDRA have approved the proposed transactions, which are set to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2026.

The $50M Private Placement

According to the company, in connection with the proposed deal, Noble Africa has entered into subscription agreements with certain investors, institutional buyers, and non-U.S. persons to secure commitments for a private placement.

The gross proceeds from this private placement would be about $50 million, including $20 million from ASP Isotopes and about $30 million from other investors. The company expects the private placement financing to close immediately prior to the completion of the proposed merger.

“The Proposed Merger and concurrent financing are expected to provide Noble Africa with the capital structure, public market access, and funding needed to advance Phase 1 and Phase 2 development, while allowing ASP Isotopes stockholders to retain meaningful exposure to the long-term opportunity,” added Mann.

What Retail Thinks Of ASPI

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

ASPI stock has gained over 11% so far this year.

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