Nuvation Bio announced its intention to raise up to $230 million via a convertible senior notes offering.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay the cost of capped call transactions related to the notes offering, to repay obligations under its senior secured loan agreement, and for general corporate purposes.

The company said the interest on the notes will be paid semiannually in arrears, and they will mature on July 1, 2032.

Nuvation’s current pipeline includes taletrectinib, safusidenib, and the Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) program.

Shares of Nuvation Bio (NUVB) slipped on Thursday after the difficult-to-treat cancer therapy maker announced its intent to raise up to $230 million through a convertible senior notes offering.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, NUVB stock was down more than 12%, on track for its lowest level in over five months if losses hold, and among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

NUVB’s Offering

The company is offering investors convertible senior notes due in 2032 to raise up to $200 million. The underwriters of the proposed transaction will offer additional notes for up to $30 million to cover excess allotment.

Through convertible notes offerings, companies gain quick access to capital at low interest rates, and investors have the option to convert their notes into equity down the line, potentially benefiting them if the stock price shoots up. Senior noteholders are prioritized in the event of bankruptcy and paid back first.

The company said the interest on the notes will be paid semiannually in arrears, and they will mature on July 1, 2032.

Nuvation said it will use the money to cover the cost of capped call transactions related to the aforementioned notes offering, repay obligations under its senior secured loan agreement, and for general corporate purposes.

NUVB’s Current Pipeline

The company’s current pipeline includes taletrectinib, safusidenib, and the Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) program.

Its first therapy is currently approved for the treatment of lung cancer in the U.S., Japan, and China. Safusidenib is undergoing phase 3 trials for the treatment of brain cancer, and its DDC program is in the preclinical stage, which aims to treat solid tumors.

What Do Retail Traders Think About NUVB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on NUVB turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the last 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user on the platform pointed out that the company is replacing expensive secured debt with cheaper, longer-dated convertible debt.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said the $200 million notes offering is still better than a stock offering for the same amount.

View this Stocktwits post

NUVB stock is down more than 33% so far this year, but has more than tripled in value in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<