The company updated the severance agreements for three of its top executives, including the CEO.

The changes were revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday and took effect the same day.

The changes provide protection to executives, particularly in case the company gets acquired or undergoes a change in control.

Sellas is focused on developing therapies for acute myeloid leukemia and has two key candidates in its pipeline.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) jumped nearly 13% on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company disclosed updates to the severance arrangements for its top three executives, sparking renewed speculation of a buyout.

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The changes were revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday and took effect the same day. The changes provide protection to executives, particularly in case the company gets acquired or undergoes a change in control.

CEO Agreement Amendment

Dr. Angelos Stergiou, president and chief executive officer, received a limited amendment to his existing employment agreement dated July 1, 2019. The only change allows certain change-in-control severance payments to be made in a single lump sum rather than over time. All other terms of his agreement remain unchanged.

New Agreements For CFO And Chief Development Officer

John Burns, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dragan Cicic, senior vice president and chief development officer, each entered into new, amended, and restated severance and change of control letter agreements. The terms are identical for both executives.

If either executive is terminated without cause or resigns for good reason outside a change of control, the company will continue base salary for nine months and pay a pro-rata portion of the target annual bonus over the same period according to normal payroll practices.

In the event of termination in connection with a change of control, the executive will receive a lump-sum payment equal to 15 months of base salary plus the full target annual bonus. The company will further accelerate vesting of all unvested equity awards.

How Did SLS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SLS stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the company announcement hints at ongoing buyout negotiations.

Another rejoiced at the stock hitting double digits in intraday trading, though it pulled back after.

A third user also voiced hopes for a merger, acquisition, buyout, or a similar transaction.

Sellas is focused on developing therapies for acute myeloid leukemia. Its lead candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is currently in a pivotal late-stage trial as a maintenance treatment for certain AML patients. The event-driven study is nearing completion, with final analysis expected soon.

The company’s second asset, SLS009, has shown positive results in a completed mid-stage study in relapsed/refractory AML and is now being evaluated in a new randomized mid-stage trial in newly diagnosed AML patients, with topline data anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

According to Koyfin data, both analysts covering SLS rate it ‘Buy’ or higher. The stock has a 12-month average price target of $10, representing a potential upside of about 9% from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

SLS stock has gained about 128% year-to-date.

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