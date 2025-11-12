In a post on X, he recommended that investors adopt a more cautious and diversified approach.

Jim Cramer said on Wednesday that the ‘Year of Magical Investing’ is coming to an end and that it's time for investors to pivot toward more conservative bets.

“Too much OpenAI IOUS flying around for me,” the Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager wrote in a post on X. “Time to be more conservative and diversified.”

The Year Of Magical Investing

According to Cramer, markets are shifting away from betting on future dreams toward focusing on fundamentals.His message implies an end to an era where investors put their money behind risky assets, especially those driven by themes like artificial intelligence (AI).

He also took a jab at OpenAI, implying that the hype around the AI startup has too many “future maybes” that he’s comfortable with.

