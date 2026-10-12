The deal includes up to $150 million in performance-based earnouts.

The company said the deal is intended to expand IonQ’s ability to protect enterprise networks and critical infrastructure against emerging security threats.

The acquisition follows IonQ’s $1.8 billion deal for SkyWater Technology and its $1.1 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics in the last two years.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

IonQ (IONQ) shares dropped in morning trade on Monday after the quantum computing company announced a $1.3 billion all-stock deal to acquire cybersecurity firm Elisity, aiming to expand its efforts to protect enterprise networks against AI-assisted attacks and emerging quantum threats.

IONQ stock fell as much as 5% in morning trade, dropping to lows last seen in mid-September.

According to the company, Elisity is a fast-growing enterprise security business that will add to IonQ’s expanding quantum security offerings. The price includes as much as $150 million in performance-based earnouts.

“We will be well positioned to help customers protect critical infrastructure and enterprise networks throughout the transition to the quantum era.” Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO, IonQ

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. IonQ said that Elisity will continue serving its customers under its current leadership, including current CEO James Winebrenner, once the deal is finalized.

Acquisition Adds To IonQ’s Deal-Making Push

The Elisity transaction follows a series of acquisitions aimed at expanding IonQ’s technology and infrastructure capabilities.

In January, IonQ announced a $1.8 billion deal for Minnesota-based chipmaker SkyWater Technology. The company also acquired U.K. quantum computing startup Oxford Ionics last year in a transaction valued at $1.1 billion.

“As I said first, Q-Day is coming much faster than predicted,” said IonQ Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi. “Just as adding SkyWater Technology expanded IonQ’s capabilities in chip design, fabrication and packaging, Elisity will bring proven enterprise policy enforcement scale and deployment experience to our quantum security strategy…”

IonQ is one of the largest publicly traded companies focused on quantum computing, with a market capitalization of about $16 billion. The industry is developing machines that could eventually solve certain problems beyond the practical reach of conventional computers, with potential applications in medicine, cybersecurity and finance.

IONQ Stock Faces Investor Skepticism

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IONQ remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, with traders expressing mixed views about the acquisition.

One trader welcomed the all-stock structure, stating that it avoided taking on high-interest debt and would help IonQ build a more vertically integrated business following the SkyWater acquisition and its latest cybersecurity move.

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Another questioned whether IonQ’s acquisition strategy was making it more of a deal-making company than a pure-play quantum computing company.

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IONQ stock has fallen nearly 20% this year and over 50% in the last 12 months.

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