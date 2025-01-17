Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High

According to media reports, Intel could be acquired by a company as a whole and not just in parts, according to an email from unnamed sources.

Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:52 PM IST

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) ripped more than 7% in morning trade on Friday after reports suggested that the company is the target of acquisition.

According to a report by Semi Accurate, Intel could be acquired by a company as a whole and not just in parts, citing an email from unnamed sources.

The report also notes that the potential acquirer is not any company that has been in the news in the past, which rules out Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM).

The said email was reportedly read by Semi Accurate several months ago. It was also sent to close circle, which could lend more credibility to the rumor, according to the report.

It added that the potential acquirer also has the resources to acquire Intel as a whole, which currently has a market capitalization of $90.3 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) territory from ‘bullish’ (56/100) a day ago. Message volume ripped higher to enter the ‘extremely high’ (75/100) zone.

INTC retail sentiment INTC sentiment and message volume January 17, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user pointed out that the only reason Intel could be acquired is its foundries.

Intel’s share price has fallen more than 38% in the past six months, while its one-year performance is worse, with a decline of nearly 54%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan

Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Truist Financial Stock Moves Higher After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Elated

Truist Financial Stock Moves Higher After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Elated

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Surge As Trump Reportedly Eyes Crypto As 'National Priority': Retail Sentiment Bullish

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Surge As Trump Reportedly Eyes Crypto As 'National Priority': Retail Sentiment Bullish

Recent Stories

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan

Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital dmn

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital (WATCH)

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Dominant Indian womens team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Dominant Indian women's team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon
Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Video Icon
LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

Video Icon