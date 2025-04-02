user
West Bengal govt offers special electricity bill discounts; check eligibility

To reduce electricity bills at the start of summer, the Mamata government has introduced the 'Hasir Alo' project. Through this project, the residents of the state will get up to 75 units of electricity free every month, saving approximately ₹300.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

The heatwave is gradually increasing. Everyone is feeling suffocated at the beginning of April. To get relief during this time, fans and ACs are the only hope. And because of this, everyone is facing a lot of pressure on their pockets. A hefty bill is coming every month.

This time, the Mamata government has taken a new step to reduce the expenses of the state residents. Many projects and allowances have already been launched in this state.


₹1000 to ₹1500 per month is credited to the accounts of the state residents for various projects and allowances of the state government.

This time, the state government will give 75 units free every month. A new project is coming. Due to this, ₹300 will be saved on the electricity bill every month.

The name of the project is, Hasir Alo. To enroll in this scheme, contact the nearest electricity department office with documents.

Interested customers can register their names by going to the nearest electricity department office. Besides, names can be registered at the Duare Sarkar camp.

The beneficiaries who have electricity connections used for household purposes with a capacity of 0.3 kW will get the benefit of this project.

So, without delay, contact the nearest electricity department office immediately. Register your name there. From now on, 75 units of free electricity will be available.

